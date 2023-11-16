Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

Aston Martin F1 team sells stake to private equity firm at $1bn valuation

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team has sold a stake in its business to private equity firm Arctos Partners.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

While exact figures have not been disclosed, Aston Martin has reported on the eve of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix that Arctos Partners has acquired a “minority shareholding in AMR Holdings GP Limited, the team’s holding company”. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2023.

According to the Financial Times, this investment values the team at £1 billion. Earlier this year, Alpine sold a 24% stake in its F1 team to a consortium - which included actors and Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - that equated to the Enstone operation being worth £725 million.

Arctos Partners will provide Aston Martin with “deep sports industry knowledge, and a robust network of influential relationships to support its continued growth”. In August, the private equity firm was also reportedly working on securing a minority stake in top-flight French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll said: “I am delighted to welcome Arctos Partners as a new partner and minority shareholder in the Aston Martin Formula 1 Team.

“As investors in several leading sports franchises, Arctos brings deep industry knowledge, and I am thrilled that Aston Martin will be joining such a prestigious portfolio.

“The team has enjoyed tremendous success this season with eight podium finishes and our biggest points haul as a team, but our collective ambition is greater.

Logo on the nose of the Aston Martin celebrating 110 years of the marque

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Logo on the nose of the Aston Martin celebrating 110 years of the marque

“Arctos see the potential and value of this project as we continue to build a world-class Formula 1 team.

“They share our vision for our ultra-luxury brand, and they are extremely passionate about the sport and its prospects.

“We are investing in infrastructure, people and processes, and this is the perfect time to add strength in depth with the operational expertise and strategic experience of Arctos.

“Together, we will continue to drive this team forward and build an even brighter and successful future.”

The future of the Aston Martin F1 team has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with the most noise surrounding whether Stroll is exploring a total sale of the outfit he purchased in 2018 (then Force India, renamed as Racing Point) and rebranded to Aston Martin in 2021.

However, Arctos Partners sees this as the start of a “long-term partnership” with Stroll.

Managing partner Doc O’Connor said: “We look forward to collaborating with Aston Martin and view the opportunity as the beginning of a long-term partnership with Lawrence and the entire organisation.

“This investment is consistent with our firm’s strategy, which focuses on backing leading sports brands across North America and Europe.

“We will provide extensive resources to enhance [the team’s] reach and brand, including industry intelligence sourced from our proprietary quantitative research and data science platform.”

Aston Martin, which moved into its new £200m Silverstone factory earlier this year, is fighting with McLaren to score fourth in the constructors’ championship.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Hamilton: "Not technical" Vegas F1 track layout will help Mercedes
Next article Alonso: No two laps of Vegas F1 weekend will be the same
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Sainz: F1 needs to rethink “overdone” weekend schedule

Sainz: F1 needs to rethink “overdone” weekend schedule

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Sainz: F1 needs to rethink “overdone” weekend schedule Sainz: F1 needs to rethink “overdone” weekend schedule

Krack: 'Lights never went off' at factory during Aston F1 slump

Krack: 'Lights never went off' at factory during Aston F1 slump

Formula 1

Krack: 'Lights never went off' at factory during Aston F1 slump Krack: 'Lights never went off' at factory during Aston F1 slump

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Latest news

WRC Japan: Sordo crashes out as Evans stuns to grab lead

WRC Japan: Sordo crashes out as Evans stuns to grab lead

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

WRC Japan: Sordo crashes out as Evans stuns to grab lead WRC Japan: Sordo crashes out as Evans stuns to grab lead

How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag

How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today?

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today?

Misc General

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today?

Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP

Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe