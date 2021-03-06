Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
274 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
281 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

By:

This week's launch of Aston Martin’s new Formula 1 car was one of the most hyped events of the pre-season so far, as fans were intrigued by how the new-look AMR21 would be painted.

While the livery did not disappoint, the car design itself also offered up some fascinating tweaks as the Silverstone-based team has evolved its race-winning RP20.

And, unlike the car launches that came before it, Aston Martin left very little to the imagination, releasing detailed shots of the entire car.

The first thing to note is that the team spent both of its development tokens on redesigning the chassis, in order that it could unlock aerodynamic performance from the central portion of the car.

This is, in part, a legacy of the team’s approach for 2020, having assimilated the overall design package of the previous year’s championship winning Mercedes including a more conventional position for the side-impact protection spars (SIPS).

Mercdes AMG F1 W10 side impact protection spar

Mercdes AMG F1 W10 side impact protection spar

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The low-slung arrangement, as introduced by Ferrari in 2017, is now considered critical from an aerodynamic perspective, with the sidepod inlet positioned much like a periscope.

This is typically above the fairing that surrounds the SIPS, which is used to inhibit the turbulence created by the front tyre and therefore also aids the transit of cool air that’s supplied to the radiators within the sidepods.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

This image (above) depicts how the bargeboards are used to filter the turbulence created by the front tyre and convert it into something more usable. Meanwhile, the airflow fed from the front of the car, including the cape, is forced around the underside of the sidepod whilst the fairing around the SIPS shields the airflow entering the sidepod inlet.

This should result in a much cleaner flow arriving at the radiators, with the air having not been worked too hard by numerous surfaces en route.

The inlet itself is extremely narrow with the team recovering some of that with the sculpting on the sides of the chassis. The narrowness of the inlet also draws your attention to the substantial fin that grows out of the sidepod’s shoulder and helps to divert airflow down over the revamped sidepod packaging behind.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

This is an area where the team has clearly focused its resources, knowing that getting this right will reap aerodynamic rewards for other areas of the car.

The sidepod design draws inspiration from the new bodywork that the team installed in Mugello last season (below) but falls short of having the full ramp to floor transition, instead favouring the dipped midriff like we’ve seen adopted elsewhere.

Racing Point RP20 new sidepods detail

Racing Point RP20 new sidepods detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear portion of the sidepods and the engine cover have extremely tight packaging, with the AMR21 akin to the W12 with the bodywork almost shrink wrapped to the componentry inside.

And, much like the W12, it also features a bodywork blister around the inlet plenum, a feature of the power unit which is believed to be bigger this season as a result of some of the performance and durability updates introduced by HPP.

The AMR12 also features a very small rear cooling outlet that not only shows how efficient they expect the Mercedes-AMG F1 M12 E Performance power unit to be, but also how much they have focused on producing a car that recovers the downforce lost by the introduction of the new regulations.

The extremely tight packaging creates a sizable undercut beneath the cooling outlet too, which buys back some of the floor that has been lost to the new regulations and drives home the performance of the coke bottle region.

Aston Martin AMR21 rear end detail

Aston Martin AMR21 rear end detail

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

This is aided further by the token-free adoption of the Mercedes gearbox carrier and rear suspension from last season, an arrangement that Mercedes was particularly proud of because of the aerodynamic gains that it facilitates.

The new arrangement sees the suspension elements lifted clear of the diffuser ceiling, which has become more prominent as the teams push the boundaries of the regulations, while the rear leg of the lower wishbone being positioned so far back also results in the ability to extract more performance from the diffuser.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear brakes duct detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear brakes duct detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Diffuser rules

Diffuser rules

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear suspension

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear suspension

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin is the first team to unmask all the aerodynamic tricks it will use to make up the difference on the edge of the diagonal floor cut-out.

The first of these tricks shares a similarity to the design shown by AlphaTauri, with a trio of outwardly directed fins installed just behind the point where the floor starts to taper in.

Aston Martin AMR21 floor detail

Aston Martin AMR21 floor detail

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

The airflow structures emitted from these fins will undoubtedly interact with the AlphaTauri-esque floor scroll and floor notch just ahead of them and help to mitigate some of the losses that have been created due to fully enclosed holes being outlawed and the reduced floor width ahead of the rear tyre.

It’s here where we find a solution akin to the one that Ferrari tested at the end of 2020 too, as a series of fins form an arc. This should help influence the airflow ahead of the rear tyre and reduce the impact that tyre squirt has on the diffuser.

Interestingly, it has also added two offset floor strakes inboard of this where teams normally only opt for one strake, with Mercedes in the pre-hybrid era being an advocate of such designs.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

A new solution appears on the rear wing too, as the thickness of the upper front corner of the endplate has been altered to allow for another upwash strike. Teams had already started to look for ways to redesign this region last year, with the removal of the louvres in 2019 resulting in an increase in drag.

The upwash strike is positioned in order that it can affect the tip vortex that’s generated by the top flap and endplate juncture and will undoubtedly be a design aspect that the rest of the field will take note of.

One standout omission...

Aston Martin AMR21 rear suspension and brakes detail

Aston Martin AMR21 rear suspension and brakes detail

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

2021 brakes fins rule

2021 brakes fins rule

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

While Aston Martin did show us a lot of its new car, it did keep one element secret for now – the rear brake ducts (not pictured, above).

It does seem like a strange omission given it has shown us so much around the rest of the car but we must remember that this is one aspect of the 2021 cars that’s affected by the new regulations.

Perhaps the team feels it has found a small pocket of performance in that regard and doesn’t want to unnecessarily hand its rivals a chance to see it ahead of testing.

shares
comments
Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"

Previous article

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Matt Somerfield

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

2
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

3
Formula 1

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

4
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

5
Formula 1

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car

Latest news
Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Formula 1

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

24m
Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"
Formula 1

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"

11h
F1 can react quickly if further cost cuts needed - Steiner
Formula 1

F1 can react quickly if further cost cuts needed - Steiner

12h
WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

13h
FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

13h
Latest videos
First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car
Formula 1 / Analysis

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

What Mercedes did and didn't tell us about its new W12 F1 car
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Mercedes did and didn't tell us about its new W12 F1 car

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

More from
Aston Martin Racing
Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
17h
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Trending Today

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car

Latest news

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"

F1 can react quickly if further cost cuts needed - Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 can react quickly if further cost cuts needed - Steiner

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.