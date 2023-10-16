Subscribe
Previous / Norris “discomfort” at Piastri F1 form will not grind him down, says McLaren Next / American Express lands partner role for F1 and Las Vegas GP
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Aston Martin: People "judge too quickly" amid Stroll incident criticism

Aston Martin's Mike Krack thinks people "judge too quickly" in the wake of criticism Lance Stroll received for shoving his trainer at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team

Amid a tough 2023 campaign, Stroll's frustration boiled over after being knocked out in Q1 during Friday qualifying at Losail.

While storming out the back of the garage, he appeared to shove his trainer Henry Howe as he attempted to direct his driver to be weighed in parc ferme.

Stroll was investigated by the FIA's Compliance Officer and received a written warning for his behaviour, "reminding Lance of his responsibilities as a competitor bound by the FIA Code of Ethics".

In the FIA's statement it added that it "maintains a zero-tolerance stance against misconduct and condemns any actions that may lead to physical harassment.”

Stroll's outburst came during another difficult weekend which extended his streak of scoreless grand prix weekends to five, while seeing his gap to team-mate Fernando Alonso soar to a mammoth 136 points.

The divisive Canadian's behaviour was the subject of plenty of debate among fans and observers, but Aston's team boss Krack has outlined why the team itself isn't as concerned about the incident as people on the outside.

"You accumulate delivering below your own expectations and then the theme of frustration comes on at one point," Krack said.

"You take a football player off the pitch and he doesn't do high fives to the manager; he throws the jersey or throws the water bottles, we have seen that quite a lot.

"And to be honest, I always try to delay this [media session] as much as possible to just try and get rid of the adrenaline, but I'm sure we run maybe 10 to 20 times less adrenaline on the pitwall than the drivers but you put the microphone straight away in front of them or you gauge every reaction that they do."

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, leaves his pit box

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, leaves his pit box

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

He added: "I think emotions is what we want from sportsmen and then if they react, we judge them quickly. We need to be careful with that.

"I think it goes one step too far when you have 10 people sitting on the sofa or in an air-conditioned room say, 'this is too much or you cannot do that'. I think we need to have a bit more respect for the drivers and for elite sportsmen, I would say.

Read Also:

"It's easy from the outside. I think we judge too quickly."

The Stroll incident drew parallels to Max Verstappen shoving Esteban Ocon at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix, for which the Dutchman was slapped with two days of public service by the FIA.

However, that incident involved violent behaviour towards competitors, rather than an internal altercation that was caught on the world feed.

shares
comments

Norris “discomfort” at Piastri F1 form will not grind him down, says McLaren

American Express lands partner role for F1 and Las Vegas GP
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Disney+ sets release date for four-part F1 docu series on Brawn GP

Disney+ sets release date for four-part F1 docu series on Brawn GP

Formula 1

Disney+ sets release date for four-part F1 docu series on Brawn GP Disney+ sets release date for four-part F1 docu series on Brawn GP

Norris: Making up 79-point gap to Ferrari F1 for P3 "doable"

Norris: Making up 79-point gap to Ferrari F1 for P3 "doable"

Formula 1

Norris: Making up 79-point gap to Ferrari F1 for P3 "doable" Norris: Making up 79-point gap to Ferrari F1 for P3 "doable"

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24

Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24

MotoAmerica

Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24 Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Homestead

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Jonathan Noble

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe