Subscribe
View more
Previous / Mercedes: W14 upgrades still worth it despite new F1 car direction in 2024 Next / The new F1 floor that helped Ferrari beat Mercedes in Japan
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin posts £53m loss for 2022 F1 season

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team has declared a loss of £53m for the 2022 season, an increase of almost £9m on the deficit accrued the previous year.

Adam Cooper
By:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

The team made a bigger loss despite upping its turnover from sponsorship and prize money by over £32m, with the numbers reflecting an overall increase in costs in the first year of the new regulations.

Following a reorganisation, the team now operates under the banner of AMR GP Limited, which is a subsidiary of AMR GP Holdings Limited, although the headline numbers across the two entities are in effect the same.

Figures released to the public domain this week show that AMR GP generated turnover in 2022 of £188,728,000, up from £150,438,000 in 2021.

The overall cost of sales, a measure of what the team actually spent to go racing, rose to £152,046,00 from £107,735,000.

With administrative expenses and other income such as government grants taken into account, that resulted in a loss for 2022 of £52,915,000, compared with £43,332,000 in 2021.

Overall staff costs for the group were listed as £54,983,000, an increase of around 10% on the previous year.

Aston Martin logo on the nose

Aston Martin logo on the nose

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The group declared an overall headcount of 504, with 81 people in administration and 423 employed in “design, production and technical,” up from 401 in 2021, reflecting the team’s ongoing expansion.

In a reference to the substantial investment in the new facilities at Silverstone, the company noted that “as of December 31 2021 the group was committed to capital expenditure of $64,985,490 relating to the development of the Aston Martin F1 Campus.”

The marketing contribution to the F1 team from the Aston Martin Lagonda road car company for 2022 is listed as £19,208,000, which was down by £844,000 on the previous year.

One intriguing detail is that in 2022 the team paid Falcon Racing Services Inc $1,835,000 for the provision of the racing services of Lance Stroll, an amount that was actually $225,000 less than in 2021. Falcon in turn provided $1,125,000 in sponsorship income in 2022.

The company also made it clear that like other F1 teams it is now broadening its horizons with the recently created Aston Martin Performance Technologies division, which “takes our learnings from the racetrack and applies them to real world problems.”

It added that the new entity “took on its first contract during the year [2022] and has a robust pipeline of opportunities as part of its future growth plan.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes: W14 upgrades still worth it despite new F1 car direction in 2024

The new F1 floor that helped Ferrari beat Mercedes in Japan
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs

Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs

Formula 1

Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs

Albon: AlphaTauri's current F1 form “worrying” for Williams

Albon: AlphaTauri's current F1 form “worrying” for Williams

Formula 1

Albon: AlphaTauri's current F1 form “worrying” for Williams Albon: AlphaTauri's current F1 form “worrying” for Williams

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings

Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings

Formula 1

Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings

Aston Martin gives Jessica Hawkins first full F1 test outing

Aston Martin gives Jessica Hawkins first full F1 test outing

Formula 1

Aston Martin gives Jessica Hawkins first full F1 test outing Aston Martin gives Jessica Hawkins first full F1 test outing

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Latest news

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole

Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu

Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu

Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit

Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit

WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen

WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How football has posed difficult questions for F1 How football has posed difficult questions for F1

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1 The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe