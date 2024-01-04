Aston Martin reveals 2024 F1 car launch plan

The AMR24 challenger will be revealed at Silverstone on 12 February.

This date was first announced in an email sent to members of the team’s I / AM fan campaign, which is also inviting people to enter a competition to attend the unveiling.

Aston Martin is the fourth team to go public with its 2024 launch date, with both Sauber and Williams penned in for 5 February before the new Ferrari breaks cover on 13 February.

For the AMR24, two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso wants the team to address a lack of consistency and straightline speed.

He said: “I think we need to find some consistency. Maybe one of the weak points was the car has to operate in a very narrow window.

“It’s the same for everybody [with the ground-effect cars proving particularly sensitive], but it seems that we’re struggling a little bit, and it will be nice if we can always perform at a stable level next year.

“Also, if we can improve the straightline speed - I think that was, in performance numbers, our weak point. Always a little bit too slow on the straights.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

“If we wanted to be as fast as the others, we have to drop too much the rear wing. Then we ended up slow in the corners as well. So, that was probably the loop that we could not go out [of] this season.”

He did praise the team for its strong tyre management and strategy calls throughout 2023 - a season that started so promisingly as Aston Martin emerged as Red Bull’s closest threat in the early races.

However, results declined towards the mid-point of the calendar. It is believed Aston was hurt from having an overly flexible front-wing removed, while reverse-engineering parts for 2024 to run on the AMR23 threw the team off course.

Sauber, which has previously unveiled its cars in its native Switzerland, Austria and Germany will launch its C44 creation in London for the first time.

This comes as the official name changes to Stake F1 Team for the next two season to reflect a placeholder commercial deal before Audi’s full grand prix arrival in 2026.