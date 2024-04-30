Aston Martin requests right of review for Alonso's China F1 penalty
Aston Martin has petitioned for a right of review regarding Fernando Alonso's Formula 1 penalty at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Alonso had been given a 10-second time penalty in the sprint and three penalty points on his licence after he collided with Carlos Sainz in the Saturday race.
The Spaniards were fighting over third position when they clashed at Turn 9, which gave the two-time world champion a puncture and led to his retirement from the race. Sergio Perez took advantage from the incident to score a top-three finish.
The stewards decided to take action against Alonso "as per the guidelines on driving standards", but the Aston Martin driver was not convinced he was at fault.
“Turn 7, we were evenly matched, then in Turn 8 I tried to go to the outside,” he said after the sprint. “But he opened the line to not leave me room, so in Turn 9 I did the same thing he did in Turn 8.
“I tried to go to the inside to not leave him room on the line, but in Turn 8 I opened up so we didn't touch, and in Turn 9 he didn't open up. So we touched.”
The team will now need to provide fresh evidence to the stewards for them to consider amending their ruling. A first hearing will be held on 3 May with Aston Martin's and Ferrari's team managers to determine whether the evidence put forward by the British outfit does warrant the stewards' consideration.
"It should be noted that this hearing will be held in two parts," the stewards wrote in their statement. "The first part will be to hear evidence as to whether there is a 'significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the Review at the time of the decision concerned.'
"Should the Stewards determine, in accordance with Article 14.3 of the FIA International Sporting Code, that such an element exists, a second part of the hearing will be convened at a time to be advised. Any other 'concerned party' may seek the permission of the Stewards to be present for the second part of the hearing, should one be convened."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Teams expect Sainz's F1 China qualifying incident to be cleared up
Sainz: Leclerc start battle "cost us a lot" in F1 Chinese GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Ferrari announces HP as new F1 team title sponsor
Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for F1 podium fight at Chinese GP
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game
Latest news
Jon Wilde named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport
Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule
Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP
Prime
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras
How Ratzenberger beat the odds to realise his cruelly short-lived F1 dream
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments