Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Next / Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian F1 GP
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Aston Martin: "Super critical" to understand F1 upgrades in Austria

Aston Martin Formula 1 team boss Mike Krack says that the Silverstone outfit has to get a quick understanding of its latest upgrade package heading into this weekend’s Austrian GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Aston Martin: "Super critical" to understand F1 upgrades in Austria
Listen to this article

All teams that brought new parts to last weekend's British Grand Prix had a limited chance to acquire knowledge of them because FP1 and qualifying were both wet, while Aston also lost dry running with floor issues.

The big challenge at the Red Bull Ring is that it is a sprint weekend, so teams have only FP1 to find a working set-up before going straight into qualifying later on Friday.

Krack admits that the team needs to find out more about the potential of the latest package not just for the Austrian weekend and the races that soon follow, but also to aid with planning for next season.

"It is very important, because you will know where we are in the championship," he replied when Motorsport.com asked about the upgrade package. "And we need to carefully weigh cost cap for the upgrades, and AMR23.

"So it will be super important and super critical to find out where we really are. And then extrapolate obviously, what can we achieve with the package that we have? Or what further steps do we have to do?"

Asked if it was a case of the cost cap dictating whether to spend now on upgrades, or hold them for 2023, he said: "Yeah, it is that simple. The continuity helps.

"And that is why [rule changes F1 is pushing for next year to cure porpoising] is not really desirable.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

"Let's say we find an improvement, and we cannot afford it anymore. Then we have to delay it to next year.

"But vice versa, if you can still afford it, you take something that you put now that you can also take into the next year, whereas when the rules change, you can't."

Krack acknowledged that along with the rain at Silverstone, reduced mileage in FP2 due to floor issues had also made life difficult for Aston as the team tried to tune its car around the new parts.

"Well, we need to do proper analysis," he said.

"Because on Friday, we had issues with the weather in the first session, and in the second session we had some issues with reliability, we had the cars in the garage for a long time having to repair some of the floor.

"So we didn't really have a read on Friday, and then on Saturday morning you just have a couple of runs and some test items, because we have the sprint next week.

"So there is nothing we can test because we have to prepare the qualifying straightaway."

The team had another difficult wet qualifying session at Silverstone, after also struggling in Montreal.

Both cars were eliminated in Q1, with Sebastian Vettel 18th and Lance Stroll slowest of the 20 cars.

"It goes a little bit with the whole understanding of the car," said Krack.

Read Also:

"Just to give you an example, when you have this high porpoising, you put a lot of energy in the tyres. If you don't, you don't. So it changes completely the way you have to set up the car, in the dry and in the wet.

"And there are a couple of points there where we need to understand. There might be side effects that we are not on top of.

"Because if you look back, we had some races where we were very strong in the wet. And we have now two sessions where we were not, and this to be honest, we don't really understand yet."

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run
Previous article

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run
Next article

Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian F1 GP

Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian F1 GP
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria - Norris Austrian GP
Formula 1

Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria - Norris

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate
Formula 1

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown British GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown

Aston Martin’s F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero British GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin’s F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Prime
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Latest news

Leclerc: Divided Ferrari suggestions "untrue" amid Binotto Monaco talks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Divided Ferrari suggestions "untrue" amid Binotto Monaco talks

Hamilton ‘truly believes’ Mercedes can win an F1 race this year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton ‘truly believes’ Mercedes can win an F1 race this year

Russell: "Natural reaction" to check on Zhou after Silverstone F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Natural reaction" to check on Zhou after Silverstone F1 crash

Zhou: Alfa Romeo roll hoop impact exceeded FIA requirements
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou: Alfa Romeo roll hoop impact exceeded FIA requirements

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
8 h
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.