Previous / How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut

Aston Martin will become the first team to show a real 2022 Formula 1 car when it unveils the AMR22 at the manufacturer’s Gaydon base on Thursday afternoon.

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut
Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

The car will also be the first model built to the new rules to take to the track when it undertakes a filming day at Silverstone on Friday. Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll are both scheduled to drive.

Fans and rival teams alike have been eagerly awaiting the first sight of the new breed of cars, given the huge changes to the technical rules package.

Haas showed renders of its latest model last week, while on Wednesday Red Bull undertook a physical launch with Christian Horner, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez standing alongside what was supposedly the new RB18.

However, viewers of the live stream quickly realised that it was a show car based on the design revealed by F1 last year when it wanted to demonstrate what a 2022 model would look like.

Aston's huge effort to get its car out early means that the team will have 12 days to analyse data gathered at the filming day before the first official test commences in Barcelona on 23 February.

The run will also be useful for Mercedes, as it will be the first on track for the 2022 power unit, which has been tailored both for the move from E5 to E10 fuel and for the different power delivery characteristics required by the new cars.

The early track debut also contradicts reports from last month that Aston Martin had some issues and would struggle even to make the Barcelona test.

Read Also:

That suggestion was refuted at the time by a team spokesperson who told Motorsport.com: "Work on our 2022 F1 car is progressing well, and it will be ready for the first test in Barcelona."

The organisation has been undergoing some major changes in recent months, with team principal Otmar Szafnauer departing at the start of this year and being replaced by former BMW and Porsche man Mike Krack.

A revamped design and engineering team has also been settling in, although new technical director Dan Fallows won't start until 2 April .

Long-time Jordan, Force India and Racing Point man Andy Green, who carries the title of chief technical officer, has been designated to speak at today's launch.

Of the remaining teams McLaren will launch its F1 and IndyCar programmes in Woking on Friday night, while next week will see the unveiling of cars from AlphaTauri on 14 February, Williams on 15 February, Ferrari on 17 February and Mercedes on 18 February.

Alpine will wait until the following week, 21 February, just before the Barcelona test begins. Alfa Romeo will run its new car in an interim livery in Spain before formally launching after the test on 27 February.

Latest news

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

Brundle: Resurfaced Masi audio "uncomfortable" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle: Resurfaced Masi audio "uncomfortable" for F1

The show car origins behind Red Bull's fake RB18
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The show car origins behind Red Bull's fake RB18

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
25m
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power.

Formula 1
22 h
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Prime

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

Following the Haas Formula 1 team's revealing of its 2022 car renders this week, the grand prix launch season is well and truly underway. But with so much to hide from rivals and to seek in performance, teams are set for a phoney war to find any advantage ahead of the real fight.

Formula 1
Feb 5, 2022
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
