Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Aston Martin fails in F1 review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ

By:

Aston Martin has failed in its bid to seek a review of Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification from Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix, after an FIA hearing on Monday.

Aston Martin fails in F1 review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ

The Silverstone-based team had hoped to get the FIA stewards to look once again at its case, after Vettel’s car was excluded from its second place finish in Budapest for failing to have a mandatory one-litre of fuel remaining for post-race checks.

Aston Martin initially believed that telemetry data from the car showed there to be 1.44 litres more fuel in the car than the 0.3-litres that the FIA initially was able to pump out.

It reckoned that a fuel system failure in the car had contributed to the circumstances and meant that the fuel had not been moved into the tank where the FIA could access it.

It launched both a right to review request with the stewards and also formally appealed against the decision.

But at an FIA hearing on Monday, the FIA denied Aston Martin’s request to review the case because the latest indications from the team were that there was a mechanical problem that potentially meant there was not one-litre of fuel left at all.

