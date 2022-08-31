Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Exclusive: Zandvoort trials ‘fake' gravel trap solution for F1’s Dutch GP Next / Top 10 BRM F1 drivers ranked: Fangio, Stewart, Hill and more
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin: Vettel still trying to help with 2023 F1 car

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack says that Sebastian Vettel is still thinking about improvements for next year’s car, despite his impending retirement.

Adam Cooper
By:
Aston Martin: Vettel still trying to help with 2023 F1 car
Listen to this article

Vettel announced at the Hungarian GP that he will leave F1 at the end of the 2022 season, and the team moved quickly to replace him with Fernando Alonso.

Although he won’t reap any benefit personally, Vettel is still keen to help the team progress after a difficult season with the AMR22.

Asked after the Belgian GP if Vettel was still thinking about future improvements, Krack said: “Yes, yes.

“And that is there where you see also how professional he is and how committed he still is. Actually, in the debrief he said something today, ‘For next year's car, please, think about that.’ So he's fully on it.”

Krack says there is no sign of Vettel easing back on or off track, citing his feisty drive to eighth place at Spa as an example.

“Ah no, that is not his character. I mean, he's a professional. And he will give everything until the last moment. It is also something that the first thing that he said when he was informing us to stop was that he will give it everything until the end. And we have seen it today [Sunday].”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When announcing his retirement Vettel admitted that he had been distracted by thoughts about his future, but Krack played down any suggestion that the German now has a more relaxed approach.

“No, not at all," he added. "That is the interesting bit. And I had a long conversation with him also on Thursday, to speak a little bit about how he's feeling about it and all that. And he does not really want to hear the word 'farewell'.

“I saw a flag with 'Thank you, Sebastian', and was asked is this the farewell tour now. And it's not at all. We do not see it as a [farewell]. We will do a little farewell at the end of the season, but until then we will give it everything, because we still have a bit of gap to close to some constructors ahead. And we really cannot finish in the position we are in now.

“I think it is more going out to the airport, sitting in the planes, where maybe he thinks more about the family and stuff like that. But I think when he's in the car he's fully focused."

Read Also:

Krack said there had been no discussion with Vettel about him taking a future ambassadorial role with Aston Martin.

“We haven't spoken about it, to be honest. Also, because the announcement came just before the shutdown. And I think we have to also to let him time to think about it. 

"He needs to make plans. And I think, probably before he does something else, he will want to have a bit of time off also. So we have not spoken about it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Exclusive: Zandvoort trials ‘fake' gravel trap solution for F1’s Dutch GP
Previous article

Exclusive: Zandvoort trials ‘fake' gravel trap solution for F1’s Dutch GP
Next article

Top 10 BRM F1 drivers ranked: Fangio, Stewart, Hill and more

Top 10 BRM F1 drivers ranked: Fangio, Stewart, Hill and more
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
FIA considering Colton Herta’s F1 superlicence credentials Belgian GP
Formula 1

FIA considering Colton Herta’s F1 superlicence credentials

Russell: "Mixed emotions" after unexpected Spa F1 podium shot Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell: "Mixed emotions" after unexpected Spa F1 podium shot

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
IndyCar

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar

Horner: “Timing is right” for Vettel F1 retirement
Formula 1

Horner: “Timing is right” for Vettel F1 retirement

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime
Formula 1

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin: CFD data shows F1 rear wing does not hurt rules intent
Formula 1

Aston Martin: CFD data shows F1 rear wing does not hurt rules intent

How Aston Martin pulled off its shock Alonso F1 deal
Formula 1

How Aston Martin pulled off its shock Alonso F1 deal

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Prime
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Latest news

Top 10 BRM F1 drivers ranked: Fangio, Stewart, Hill and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 BRM F1 drivers ranked: Fangio, Stewart, Hill and more

BRM - or British Racing Motors - was Britain’s first Formula 1 team and one of the leading squads of the 1960s. Here are its best drivers across the squad's history

Aston Martin: Vettel still trying to help with 2023 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin: Vettel still trying to help with 2023 F1 car

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack says that Sebastian Vettel is still thinking about improvements for next year’s car, despite his impending retirement.

Exclusive: Zandvoort trials ‘fake' gravel trap solution for F1’s Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exclusive: Zandvoort trials ‘fake' gravel trap solution for F1’s Dutch GP

Zandvoort’s Formula 1 track has fitted an experimental ‘fake’ gravel trap solution for this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix to help reduce the risk of red flag stoppages.

Hamilton’s car took 45G hit in F1 Belgian GP landing
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton’s car took 45G hit in F1 Belgian GP landing

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes W13 landed with a 45G impact following contact with Fernando Alonso during the opening lap of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
10 h
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.