Aston Martin F1 wind tunnel model already "nothing like" current car
Aston Martin Formula 1 performance director Tom McCullough says that the team is already working on a completely different version of its AMR22 in the wind tunnel.
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter
The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter
OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record
Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young teammate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order
Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Motorsport.com went trackside in Bahrain to find out
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test
After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woe and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing
From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test...
How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title
When Honda was dropped by McLaren, Red Bull took a leap of faith by switching from its tried and tested Renault customer units. The key players involved in the decision explain how their gamble brought rewards in abundance.
Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes
Mercedes dumped him for George Russell, so Valtteri Bottas has reunited with old boss Fred Vasseur in a bid to bring Formula 1 glory back to Alfa Romeo. And as Oleg Karpov finds out, Bottas has “learned a lot” from a driver who knows a thing or two about achieving success…