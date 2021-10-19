Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight Next / F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend

By:

Formula 1 drivers should brace themselves for a "complicated"' weekend at the United States Grand Prix, with bumps at the Circuit of the Americas forcing set-up compromises, reckons Pierre Gasly.

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend

Bumps at the Austin venue have been an ever-present during F1's tenure there, with instability of the land on which the circuit is built leading to an uneven surface.

While work has been regularly done on the track to try to improve the situation, the COTA bumps were a major talking point at the recent MotoGP race there as riders complained about them.

A request has been put in for a track resurfacing of the worst affected areas for 2022 prior to MotoGP returning there.

In the wake of the MotoGP issues, F1 race director Michael Masi has been in contact with the circuit and has asked for some work to be done on grinding down the worst of the bumps.

But with the problem unlikely to be eradicated completely, Gasly thinks that the Austin weekend could be an especially tricky one, especially as the bumps were already quite bad when F1 last visited in 2019.

"I think it could be quite complicated this weekend," said the Frenchman. "Having watched MotoGP a few weeks back, the bumps which were already pretty bad last time we raced there, seem even more severe now.

"It will require some sort of compromise on setup, but we won't really know until we get there. I'm not particularly worried about it, because our car is working well everywhere at the moment and we just have to avoid any problems waiting to ambush us, so that we can continue to close in on Alpine in the championship."

A scenic view of the circuit

A scenic view of the circuit

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

COTA was recently visited on behalf of the FIA by experienced US racing official Tony Cotman, who has overseen the design of several IndyCar circuits.

Masi said that work was set to be done on grinding down the bumps to make things better for F1's visit.

"What we have actually done is that since the 2019 F1 event a large part of the circuit was resurfaced to counter some of the issues that we saw in 2019," explained Masi.

"The areas that were raised by the bikes are different areas to those that were resurfaced. And Tony Cotman, who's one of the FIA platinum circuit inspectors, has been out to Austin already during the week, and done a report.

"And the circuit doing some changes for us to sort of address some of the concerns.

"They'll grind some bumps and so forth. But we've got some time to do it. So they'll do what they can within the timeframe."

Tickets
shares
comments
Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight

Previous article

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight

Next article

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers
Formula 1

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers

Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving
Formula 1

Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso F1 clash Turkish GP
Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso F1 clash

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?
Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Trending Today

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Podcast: IndyCar champion Scott Dixon remembers Dan Wheldon
IndyCar IndyCar

Podcast: IndyCar champion Scott Dixon remembers Dan Wheldon

GT boss Ratel proposes major FIA driver grading revamp
GT GT

GT boss Ratel proposes major FIA driver grading revamp

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
19 h
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021

Latest news

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight

Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.