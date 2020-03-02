Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
259 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: F1 will ensure Australian GP goes ahead

shares
comments
Steiner: F1 will ensure Australian GP goes ahead
By:
Mar 2, 2020, 12:27 PM

Haas F1 team boss Gunther Steiner has said that the championship promoter will ensure all the competitors are able to enter Australia for next week's grand prix.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has also confirmed that the event will go ahead.

Fears about the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 caused disruption to last week's Formula 2 and Formula 3 testing in Bahrain as teams travelling from Italy were subject to delays at the border.

ART F2 driver Christian Lundgaard was unable to attend the test because he was quarantined in a hotel in Tenerife following an outbreak of coronavirus there.

"FOWC [Formula One World Championship Ltd] will look after us," said Steiner when asked by Motorsport.com whether there was any fear among the F1 teams that they would encounter difficulties entering Australia.

"The promoter is FOWC and they're working on it, they will tell us if we can go there and if we can get out.

"I was told in Bahrain everybody got in there. There were some people who took a little bit longer to get in because they checked them, but everybody is there, that's what I was told.

"I think, going into Australia, they will make sure that we all get in and that we all get out.

"Getting in is one thing and getting out is the next one – there are worse places to get stuck than Australia but we have a job to do and we need to come back.

"But as far as I know FOM and the FIA are really working on that to make sure that everything goes ahead in an organised manner without surprises.

"We have got everybody going by Dubai and not via Hong Kong or Singapore, so we are OK on that one.

"I don't know how the other teams are flying but I'm sure FOM and the FIA, they will work this out for us because they are in contact with the local authorities and they can make these decisions."

Next article
Ferrari could abandon 2020 early if gap is too big

Previous article

Ferrari could abandon 2020 early if gap is too big

Next article

Does F1 need any more pre-season test days?

Does F1 need any more pre-season test days?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Stuart Codling

Race hub

Vietnamese GP

Vietnamese GP

2 Apr - 5 Apr
FP1 Starts in
20 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 3 Apr
Fri 3 Apr
00:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 3 Apr
Fri 3 Apr
04:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 4 Apr
Sat 4 Apr
01:00
12:00
QU
Sat 4 Apr
Sat 4 Apr
04:00
15:00
Race
Sun 5 Apr
Sun 5 Apr
03:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Sprint

ASCoT: I-30 Speedway results 2006-07-29

2
NHRA

Crew chief Tobler, Kalitta part ways

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR enacts restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

Latest videos

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix? 08:02
Formula 1

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix?

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension 01:09
Formula 1

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020 01:29
Formula 1

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020 02:13
Formula 1

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020

Latest news

Australian GP working on spectator refunds
F1

Australian GP working on spectator refunds

Fourteen McLaren team members quarantined in Melbourne
F1

Fourteen McLaren team members quarantined in Melbourne

Horner: More delays to start of F1 2020 season now “inevitable”
F1

Horner: More delays to start of F1 2020 season now “inevitable”

Australian GP: Melbourne non-event in photos
F1

Australian GP: Melbourne non-event in photos

Only three F1 teams were willing to run in Melbourne
F1

Only three F1 teams were willing to run in Melbourne

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.