Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
251 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

F1 considered paddock 'lockdown' for Australian GP

shares
comments
F1 considered paddock 'lockdown' for Australian GP
By:
Mar 14, 2020, 12:08 PM

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says Formula 1 chiefs did consider putting the paddock in 'lockdown' to try to continue with the Australian Grand Prix, but the move did not get the support of teams.

In the wake of a McLaren team member contracting coronavirus, his Woking-based outfit withdrew from the season opener in Melbourne.

That move prompted late-night talks on Thursday with the other nine teams, plus F1 and FIA chiefs, to discuss the next steps.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about those discussions, Horner said that he had been in favour of pushing on under certain circumstances, which included an event sealed off to anyone but F1 personnel.

"Obviously we discussed the different scenarios," he said. "There was a discussion of locking the paddock down and taking further precautions.

"The health authority and the FIA were OK to continue, if the majority of teams were OK with it. But unfortunately that didn't happen."

Read Also:

The idea of continuing to run on Friday to allow further evaluation of the situation failed to get majority support, which prompted F1 to make the call to cancel the race.

Horner is clear he was up for attempting to keep going with the weekend, and said it was 'frustrating' matters had been taken out of his team's hands.

"Obviously it's very disappointing not to be racing," he said. "But we have to consider the health of our staff and personnel and, at the end of the day, the FIA and the promoter have decided to cancel the event. It's frustrating."

F1's managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn, who was involved in the team discussions and is understood to have favoured attempting to carry on with the event, said that the sport was caught out by how quick the coronavirus pandemic grew.

"Formula 1 has to function, we have to make it work so we looked at the whole situation and when we decided to go, we looked at the different dynamics," he told the official F1 website.

"Probably what has surprised everyone is the rapid expansion of this problem. The escalation of new cases, certainly in countries like Italy, where it's gone almost vertical. No one could have expected that.

"I have spoken to [Ferrari chief] Mattia Binotto many times in the last few weeks, his mood changed in the last five or seven days, from what he was seeing in Italy. So we were on this ship that sailed and we were optimistic we could get through it, that we could get Formula 1 started and just bring a bit of relief in difficult times.

"Once we had the positive case, once one team couldn't race because of that, clearly we had a problem we needed to address."

Next article
How Formula E set an example for F1 to follow

Previous article

How Formula E set an example for F1 to follow

Next article

F1 boss responds to Hamilton's "cash is king" comments

F1 boss responds to Hamilton's "cash is king" comments
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
76 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
02:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
06:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

2
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

3
Vintage

50 greatest drivers - no. 48 Malcolm Durham

4
NASCAR Truck

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

5
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez 'extremely surprised' by release from SHR

Latest videos

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1
2h

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Latest news

Motorsport Games partners with Veloce Esports to deliver #NotTheGP
eSpt

Motorsport Games partners with Veloce Esports to deliver #NotTheGP

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
F1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage
F1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

The Monaco GPs missing from the history books
F1

The Monaco GPs missing from the history books

F1 launches Esports series featuring current drivers
F1

F1 launches Esports series featuring current drivers

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.