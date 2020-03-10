Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Top List

Gallery: Australian GP setup in full swing

shares
comments
Gallery: Australian GP setup in full swing
By:
Mar 10, 2020, 3:27 PM

Despite the coronavirus fears, Tuesday’s Australian Grand Prix setup activity was full steam ahead, with Charles Leclerc taking an early lap on a bicycle with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine and operations manager Morgan Caron, before catching up with his Ferrari mechanics. Lance Stroll, meanwhile, took on retired tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt in Melbourne Park.

Click on the images below to cycle through them…

Slider
List

Ferrari and Red Bull Freight arrives

Ferrari and Red Bull Freight arrives
1/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
2/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
3/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
4/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
5/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A display showing the history of Formula One

A display showing the history of Formula One
6/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A display showing the history of Formula One

A display showing the history of Formula One
7/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hospitality is setup

Hospitality is setup
8/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A display showing the Formula One drivers

A display showing the Formula One drivers
9/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A display showing the Formula One drivers

A display showing the Formula One drivers
10/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
11/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
12/40

Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
13/40

Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
14/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
15/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
16/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
17/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a selfie

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a selfie
18/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
19/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hospitality is setup

Hospitality is setup
20/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
21/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Freight arrives

Red Bull Freight arrives
22/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
23/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Luca Colajanni and Claudio Albertini

Luca Colajanni and Claudio Albertini
24/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
25/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
26/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
27/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
28/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
29/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
30/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
31/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
32/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lleyton Hewitt plays tennis with Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lleyton Hewitt plays tennis with Lance Stroll, Racing Point
33/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lleyton Hewitt plays tennis with Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lleyton Hewitt plays tennis with Lance Stroll, Racing Point
34/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
35/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
36/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media after playing tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media after playing tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
37/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
38/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
39/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media after playing tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media after playing tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
40/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
Racing Point: DAS would require all-new chassis

Previous article

Racing Point: DAS would require all-new chassis

Next article

Why it's time for Liberty to show true F1 leadership

Why it's time for Liberty to show true F1 leadership
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
77 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
02:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
06:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
General

What the future holds for Lola

4
Gaming

Fox Sports to broadcast first eNASCAR Pro Invitational

2h
5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest videos

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Latest news

F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey
F1

F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey

When the season starts, how will F1’s midfield stack up?
F1

When the season starts, how will F1’s midfield stack up?

2020 Monaco GP cancelled, not postponed
F1

2020 Monaco GP cancelled, not postponed

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations
F1

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus
F1

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.