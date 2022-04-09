Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Second Singapore F1 race emerges as possible Russia replacement Next / Red Bull F1 veteran Rocquelin moves to junior programme role
Formula 1 / Australian GP Practice report

Australian GP: Norris tops FP3 for McLaren, disaster for Aston Martin

Lando Norris topped final practice for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix as both Aston Martin cars crashed out and caused red flags at Albert Park.

Luke Smith
By:
Australian GP: Norris tops FP3 for McLaren, disaster for Aston Martin
Listen to this article

Sebastian Vettel suffered a high-speed crash exiting Turn 10 before teammate Lance Stroll crashed at Turn 11 in the closing stages, bringing the session to an early end.

After missing the opening two races of the season due to COVID-19, Vettel’s difficult return to action in Australia continued as he crashed out 20 minutes into the session. Vettel lost the rear of his Aston Martin AMR22 car exiting the fast left-right sequence, causing him to run through the gravel and into the wall.

Vettel quickly apologised to the team over the radio before getting out of the car unharmed and then returning to the paddock on the back of a scooter being riden by a marshal.

The crash came after Vettel lost running on Friday after an engine issue sidelined him in FP1 and prevented him from taking any part in FP2. He also received a €5,000 fine for driving a scooter unauthorised on track at the end of FP1 to get back to the paddock.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Things went from bad to worse for Aston Martin when Stroll lost control of his car at Turn 11, causing him to run through the gravel and into the wall with five minutes remaining.

Stroll was unharmed, but the front-left corner of his car was damaged in the impact, leaving Aston Martin with a significant amount of work to complete ahead of qualifying.

The red flag meant that Norris took top spot for McLaren in FP3 after most of the front-running drivers failed to get in a low-fuel run at the very end of the session.

Norris posted a best lap time of 1m19.117s on the soft compound tyre to finish one tenth of a second clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The British driver was told to ease off under the late red flag due to a warning appearing on his dashboard.

Leclerc spent much of the session competing for top spot along with Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, who enjoyed a surprisingly competitive session.

Leclerc, Perez and Alonso were covered by just 0.026 seconds in second to fourth, while Sainz sat a couple of tenths behind in fifth place.

Daniel Ricciardo completed a decent session for McLaren as his finished sixth, half a second off his teammate’s time, while Max Verstappen was seventh for Red Bull.

Verstappen set his best time on the medium compound tyre but had a tricky session that saw him spin early at Turn 13 before almost losing the rear of his car running through Turn 1 while on a late push lap. “I don’t get why I’m spinning,” Verstappen said over the radio. “It’s really hard to feel the balance at the moment.”

Lewis Hamilton also struggled for Mercedes, finishing eighth after narrowly avoiding the wall when running wide at Turn 11 early in the session. Former teammate Valtteri Bottas took ninth for Alfa Romeo ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, who completed the top 10 for AlphaTauri.

George Russell and Pierre Gasly took 11th and 12th respectively ahead of Esteban Ocon, who was over eight tenths of a second off Alonso’s time in the sister Alpine. Mick Schumacher finished 14th for Haas ahead of rookie Guanyu Zhou and Williams’s Alex Albon.

Kevin Magnussen ended FP3 in 17th place after struggling through Friday following some overnight nausea, while Nicholas Latifi sat 18th ahead of the two Aston Martins.

Read Also:

Australian Grand Prix FP3 times:

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris
12 1'19.117 241.298
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
15 1'19.249 0.132 0.132 240.896
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
17 1'19.265 0.148 0.016 240.847
4 Spain Fernando Alonso
15 1'19.275 0.158 0.010 240.817
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
17 1'19.419 0.302 0.144 240.380
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
14 1'19.693 0.576 0.274 239.554
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen
16 1'19.809 0.692 0.116 239.206
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
13 1'19.896 0.779 0.087 238.945
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
17 1'20.008 0.891 0.112 238.611
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
12 1'20.071 0.954 0.063 238.423
11 United Kingdom George Russell
16 1'20.096 0.979 0.025 238.348
12 France Pierre Gasly
14 1'20.133 1.016 0.037 238.238
13 France Esteban Ocon
14 1'20.205 1.088 0.072 238.025
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
17 1'20.692 1.575 0.487 236.588
15 China Zhou Guanyu
16 1'20.836 1.719 0.144 236.167
16 Thailand Alex Albon
16 1'20.958 1.841 0.122 235.811
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
14 1'21.025 1.908 0.067 235.616
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
14 1'21.050 1.933 0.025 235.543
19 Canada Lance Stroll
11 1'21.636 2.519 0.586 233.852
20 Germany Sebastian Vettel
5
View full results
shares
comments
Second Singapore F1 race emerges as possible Russia replacement
Previous article

Second Singapore F1 race emerges as possible Russia replacement
Next article

Red Bull F1 veteran Rocquelin moves to junior programme role

Red Bull F1 veteran Rocquelin moves to junior programme role
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell: Pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez Australian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez

Verstappen F1 fuel system issue "totally separate" to Bahrain problem Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen F1 fuel system issue "totally separate" to Bahrain problem

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Latest news

F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss

Russell: Pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez

Ricciardo buoyed by improved McLaren pace in Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo buoyed by improved McLaren pace in Australian GP

Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.