Formula 1 / Top List

Australian GP: All the winners since 1985

1985 Keke Rosberg, Williams

1985 Keke Rosberg, Williams
1/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

1986 Alain Prost, McLaren

1986 Alain Prost, McLaren
2/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1987 Gerhard Berger, Ferrari

1987 Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
3/35

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1988 Alain Prost, McLaren

1988 Alain Prost, McLaren
4/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

1989 Thierry Boutsen, Williams

1989 Thierry Boutsen, Williams
5/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

1990 Nelson Piquet, Benetton

1990 Nelson Piquet, Benetton
6/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
7/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1992 Gerhard Berger, McLaren

1992 Gerhard Berger, McLaren
8/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1993 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1993 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
9/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1994 Nigel Mansell, Williams

1994 Nigel Mansell, Williams
10/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1995 Damon Hill, Williams

1995 Damon Hill, Williams
11/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1996 Damon Hill, Williams

1996 Damon Hill, Williams
12/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

1997 David Coulthard, McLaren

1997 David Coulthard, McLaren
13/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
14/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1999 Eddie Irvine, Ferrari

1999 Eddie Irvine, Ferrari
15/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
16/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2001 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2001 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
17/35

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
18/35

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

2003 David Coulthard, McLaren

2003 David Coulthard, McLaren
19/35

Photo by: DaimlerChrysler

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
20/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2005 Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault

2005 Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault
21/35

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault

2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault
22/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
23/35

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2008 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2008 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
24/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

2009 Jenson Button, Brawn

2009 Jenson Button, Brawn
25/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

2010 Jenson Button, McLaren

2010 Jenson Button, McLaren
26/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
27/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

2012 Jenson Button, McLaren

2012 Jenson Button, McLaren
28/35

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

2013 Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus

2013 Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus
29/35

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
30/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
31/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
32/35

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
33/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
34/35

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

2019 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2019 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
35/35

Photo by: Erik Junius

By:
Mar 11, 2020, 4:46 PM

The Australian Grand Prix was first a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1985. Run initially on the streets of Adelaide, the race moved to Melbourne's Albert Park in 1996. The most successful driver at this event is Michael Schumacher with four wins. Here are all the winners from across the years, Click on the arrows above to scroll through them…

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

