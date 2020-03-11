Australian GP: All the winners since 1985

1985 Keke Rosberg, Williams
Photo by: Sutton Images
1986 Alain Prost, McLaren
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1987 Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
1988 Alain Prost, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1989 Thierry Boutsen, Williams
Photo by: Sutton Images
1990 Nelson Piquet, Benetton
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1992 Gerhard Berger, McLaren
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1993 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1994 Nigel Mansell, Williams
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1995 Damon Hill, Williams
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1996 Damon Hill, Williams
Photo by: Sutton Images
1997 David Coulthard, McLaren
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1999 Eddie Irvine, Ferrari
Photo by: Motorsport Images
2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Motorsport Images
2001 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
2003 David Coulthard, McLaren
Photo by: DaimlerChrysler
2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Motorsport Images
2005 Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault
Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault
Photo by: Motorsport Images
2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2008 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2009 Jenson Button, Brawn
Photo by: Sutton Images
2010 Jenson Button, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Sutton Images
2012 Jenson Button, McLaren
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
2013 Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Photo by: Sutton Images
2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Sutton Images
2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Motorsport Images
2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
2019 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
Photo by: Erik Junius
The Australian Grand Prix was first a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1985. Run initially on the streets of Adelaide, the race moved to Melbourne’s Albert Park in 1996. The most successful driver at this event is Michael Schumacher with four wins. Here are all the winners from across the years, Click on the arrows above to scroll through them…
