Australian GP: Best images as Melbourne gears up
Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas nose and front wing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Spare WIlliams front wings and noses
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A Racing Point mechanic at work
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechanics check tyres
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track with members of the team
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Members of the McLaren team walk the track
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The Melbourne skyline
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 with Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team reveal the livery of their Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Detail of the Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Renault personnel wheel equipment through the paddock
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A member of the Renault team with Daniel Ricciardo's helmet
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Pirelli branding around the track
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Aramco branding around the track
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Aramco branding around the track
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Mercedes team personnel walk the track
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with fans
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
A JCB in Racing Point livery
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, as a new season begins amid the spectre of coronavirus. Click on the images above to cycle through them.
Previous article
The biggest losers if Ferrari's worst fears come true
Next article
Australian GP: All the winners since 1985
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Australian GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Australian GP: Best images as Melbourne gears up
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
|
02:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
|
06:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
|
03:00
12:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
|
06:00
15:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
|
06:10
15:10
|
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
Powered by
|
30 Apr - 3 MayTickets
|
7 May - 10 MayTickets
|
21 May - 24 MayTickets
|
4 Jun - 7 JunTickets
|
11 Jun - 14 JunTickets
|
25 Jun - 28 JunTickets