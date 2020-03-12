Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Australian GP pushes on with event despite F1 cancellation

shares
comments
Australian GP pushes on with event despite F1 cancellation
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 9:46 PM

Australian Grand Prix organisers plan to push on with the rest of its event, despite the expected imminent cancellation of the Formula 1 race.

Following a meeting of F1 team principals agreeing with the FIA last night not to go ahead with the opening round of the championship, an official announcement about the fate of the grand prix has not yet been made.

However, in a statement obtained by Motorsport.com from the Australian Grand Prix corporation on Friday morning, it was made clear that all other activities were proceeding as planned.

“The gates will open at 8.45am and track activity will commence as scheduled at 9.10am,” said the statement. “Ancillary events, sponsor functions, the hospitality program and all activations and fan engagement activities will commence as planned.

“The broader implications arising from the McLaren withdrawal are being discussed with the FIA and Formula 1® following lengthy discussions overnight.

“There will be a series of ongoing discussions with key stakeholders through the morning and updates on any changes to the program will be communicated as promptly as possible.”

However, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said shortly before the gates at the track were due to open on Friday morning that he would not allow spectators to attend if any track action took place.

Speaking to 7News Sydney, he said: “On public health grounds, there will be no spectators at the grand prix this weekend if a race actually happens at all. That is a matter for them [race organisers] and they will make announcements very soon.”

Read Also:

Motorsport.com has been told that F1 personnel were informed on Friday morning to treat things like a ‘normal day’, amid the dramatic news last night of McLaren’s withdrawal.

McLaren driver Lando Norris took to social media overnight to voice his disappointment at the news: “While I’m gutted that I can’t race, the most important thing right now is everyone’s health.

“We’ve been doing everything we can to limit spread and that has naturally involved me being around as few people as possible. My only thoughts are with the team and everyone in the world fighting this.”

Formula 1's teams are heading in to the track ready to pack up their equipment, with uncertainty about where F1 goes from here.

Motorsport.com understands that in the wake of the team decision, star drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen have already flown out of Melbourne.

Related video

Next article
Australian GP set to be called off over coronavirus threat

Previous article

Australian GP set to be called off over coronavirus threat

Next article

Fans banned from attending Australian GP

Fans banned from attending Australian GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
77 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
02:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
06:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
SRO America

Bentley releases update on injured PWC driver Andrew Palmer

2
Sprint

Rebel Region East Bay results 2007-11-10

3
NASCAR Cup

Kenny Irwin killed in practice crash at Loudon

4
NASCAR Cup

Despite a bad start, Daniel Suarez left Las Vegas 'very happy'

5
IMSA

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020

3h

Latest videos

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1
55m

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Latest news

F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey
F1

F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey

When the season starts, how will F1’s midfield stack up?
F1

When the season starts, how will F1’s midfield stack up?

2020 Monaco GP cancelled, not postponed
F1

2020 Monaco GP cancelled, not postponed

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations
F1

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus
F1

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.