Formula 1 / Austrian GP Practice report

Austrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP3 by over half a second

By:

Max Verstappen led Valtteri Bottas at the top of the times in final practice for Formula 1’s 2021 Austrian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton third after losing his best time. 

Austrian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP3 by over half a second

In bright sunshine compared to the overcast running on Friday, FP3 featured much hotter conditions, which meant the drivers struggled to keep the softer tyres alive – particularly at the end of the lap, where Hamilton’s best time was deleted after he ran too wide out of the final corner on a late flying lap. 

In any case, the gap to Verstappen was still considerable as Red Bull returned to dominating at the head of the pack after Mercedes ended the opening day of practice on top. 

After Nikita Mazepin had completed the first timed lap of the one-hour session – a 1m11.974s – Lando Norris established the first place benchmark at 1m06.454s. 

The majority of the runners that headed out in the early stages did so on the prototype, unmarked medium tyre Pirelli has brought to the weekend, as the teams opted to save their weekend allocation of event tyres ahead of qualifying – where it is likely the medium tyre will be key to getting through to Q3 to gain a strategy advantage at the start of the race. 

Pierre Gasly then took the top spot with a 1m06.282s, also on the test tyres, which he improved on his next flying lap – a 1m06.058s. 

Gasly’s AlphaTauri teammate Yuki Tsunoda then forged ahead on a 1m06.045s, which stood as the fastest time until 25 minutes had passed, when Norris completed the first run on the soft tyres. 

The McLaren driver had had to abandon his first flying lap on the red-walled rubber after climbing over the kerbs exiting Turn 1, but his next flyer was a 1m05.762s, which he beat on third run at this stage the next time by – a 1m05.700s. 

The Mercedes drivers had joined the pack running the test tyres in the first half of the session, while Verstappen remained in the Red Bull garage until just before the halfway mark. 

Red Bull sent him out on the soft tyres immediately and he duly went quickest with a 1m04.941s that featured then fastest times in the second and third sectors. 

Nearly 40 minutes had passed before the Mercedes drivers went for their first runs on the softs, with Hamilton moving into second but ending up 0.491s adrift of Verstappen after losing time early in the lap as he hit the kerbs heavily exiting Turn 1 and then going deep at the tight, uphill right of Turn 3. 

The leaders went for a second qualifying simulation run with 10 minutes to go, where Verstappen improved the fastest time to a 1m04.591s. 

Hamilton had just dipped into the 1m04s bracket a few moments, but he lost his 1m04.994s – still 0.403s slower than Verstappen’s best effort – was deleted as he had briefly run beyond track limits exiting the final corner. 

That bumped Bottas up to second with his 1m05.129s, which would have been third best had Hamilton’s time stood. 

Gasly ended up fourth ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who slipped off the road at the final corner around the halfway stage – noting that his softs “gave up on me in the final sector”. 

Sergio Perez ended up seventh in the second Red Bull, the Mexican driver setting his personal best as the chequered flag fell as he ran a different run plan to Verstappen, which included a series of laps on the hard tyres in the early stages. 

Fernando Alonso finished eighth ahead of Charles Leclerc – who was one of several drivers including Bottas and Mazepin who had moments in the gravel exiting the long, downhill right of Turn 4 – as Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top 10 for Aston Martin. 

Turn 1 was another area where the drivers found the going tricky, with a series of offs taking place at the 90-degree right hander, while Tsunoda had a big sideways moment between the final two corners just before the halfway point. 

The AlphaTauri driver ended up completely sideways and went off onto the grass beyond the runoff area at the final corner, but was able to gather things up and escape, eventually ending up 12th in the standings. 

Austrian GP - FP3 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 15 1'04.591
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 22 1'05.129 0.538
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 20 1'05.277 0.686
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 27 1'05.280 0.689
5 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 27 1'05.345 0.754
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 29 1'05.347 0.756
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 20 1'05.396 0.805
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 23 1'05.434 0.843
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 35 1'05.484 0.893
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 22 1'05.542 0.951
11 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 19 1'05.546 0.955
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 23 1'05.561 0.970
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 22 1'05.674 1.083
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 23 1'05.694 1.103
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 23 1'05.700 1.109
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 21 1'05.725 1.134
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 31 1'05.747 1.156
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 26 1'06.078 1.487
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 17 1'06.105 1.514
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 28 1'06.289 1.698
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
2m
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
15 h
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

