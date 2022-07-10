The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?