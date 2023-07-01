Subscribe
Previous / Former Force India F1 boss Fernley dies aged 70 Next / F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Austrian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint race on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

The grid for the Austrian GP sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying shootout on Saturday morning.

What time does the Sprint race for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

The Sprint for the Austrian GP will begin at 2:30pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring. The race will run to a distance of 24 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, July 01, 2023
  • Start time: 14:30 GMT / 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST / 16:30 SAT / 17:30 EAT / 10:30 ET / 07:30 PT / 00:30 AEST (Sunday) / 23:30 JST / 20:00 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

Sprint Q

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Austria Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from the Red Bull Ring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday. 

Austrian GP Sprint race - Starting grid:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'04.440
2 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'04.933 0.493
3 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'05.010 0.570
4 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'05.084 0.644
5 55 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'05.136 0.696
6 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'05.245 0.805
7 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'05.258 0.818
8 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'05.347 0.907
9 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'05.366 0.926
10 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'05.912 1.472
11 23 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'06.152 1.712
12 10 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'06.360 1.920
13 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'06.369 1.929
14 21 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'06.593 2.153
15 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes
16 24 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'07.062 2.622
17 81 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'07.106 2.666
18 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'07.282 2.842
19 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'07.291 2.851
20 2 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'07.426 2.986
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Former Force India F1 boss Fernley dies aged 70

F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again

Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again

Formula E

Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Custer wins pole for Chicago Xfinity race; Creed wrecks

Custer wins pole for Chicago Xfinity race; Creed wrecks

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Chicago

Custer wins pole for Chicago Xfinity race; Creed wrecks Custer wins pole for Chicago Xfinity race; Creed wrecks

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death

Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death

How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race

How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe