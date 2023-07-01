Austrian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint race on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it.
The grid for the Austrian GP sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying shootout on Saturday morning.
What time does the Sprint race for the Austrian Grand Prix start?
The Sprint for the Austrian GP will begin at 2:30pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring. The race will run to a distance of 24 laps or roughly 100km.
- Date: Saturday, July 01, 2023
- Start time: 14:30 GMT / 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST / 16:30 SAT / 17:30 EAT / 10:30 ET / 07:30 PT / 00:30 AEST (Sunday) / 23:30 JST / 20:00 IST
2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
Qualifying
|15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
Sprint Q
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|19:00
|
15:30
|Sprint
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
16:30
|
10:30
|
07:30
|00:30¹
|
23:30
|
20:00
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Austria Sprint race?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the Sprint race?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from the Red Bull Ring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.
Austrian GP Sprint race - Starting grid:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'04.440
|2
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'04.933
|0.493
|3
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'05.010
|0.570
|4
|27
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'05.084
|0.644
|5
|55
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'05.136
|0.696
|6
|16
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'05.245
|0.805
|7
|14
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'05.258
|0.818
|8
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'05.347
|0.907
|9
|31
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'05.366
|0.926
|10
|20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'05.912
|1.472
|11
|23
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'06.152
|1.712
|12
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'06.360
|1.920
|13
|22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'06.369
|1.929
|14
|21
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'06.593
|2.153
|15
|63
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|24
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'07.062
|2.622
|17
|81
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'07.106
|2.666
|18
|44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'07.282
|2.842
|19
|77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'07.291
|2.851
|20
|2
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'07.426
|2.986
|View full results
