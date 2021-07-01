Austrian GP: Best F1 technical images from the pitlane

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail 1 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A great overview shot of the RB16B including the new serrated diffuser, central wing pillar exhaust shroud and its spoon-shaped rear wing.

Mercedes W12 brake drum detail 2 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited Mercedes appears to have introduced a new rear brake drum design with a looped section displaced from the main body of the drum in the upper half. This should help manage the tyre temperatures differently on the shoulder.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 3 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Aston Martin has added two vortex generators to the sidepod wing as it looks to improve flow around the sidepods shoulder further still.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 4 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Rearward facing shot of the new vortex generators added to the sidepod wing on the AMR21.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail 5 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited An extreme close up of the serrated edge applied to the diffuser Gurney-like flaps that Red Bull introduced at the Styrian GP and ran on Max Verstappen’s car.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail 6 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited Not a feature that’s only seen on the Red Bull but a nice shot of the vortex generators that help with the central transition of the diffuser.

Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail 7 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A rare treat as we get to have a look at the rear of the Aston Martin AMR21’s front wing, note how everything is purposely shaped to direct the airflow across and around the front tyre more efficiently.

Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail 8 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited In this close up we can also see how the team has added an inner footplate beneath the endplate to help direct the airflow.

Ferrari SF21 front wing detail 9 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A great view of the underside of the Ferrari’s SF21’s nose as the mechanics move it around the pit box. Note the tongue-like appendage that directs the airflow collected by the nostrils at the front of the nose, while a, inlet resides just behind to capture the airflow as it passes by.

Ferrari SF21 detail 10 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited The three winglets on the edge of the test floor that Ferrari has in Austria as it evaluates the new setup for forthcoming races.

Mercedes W12 front brake detail 11 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A look at the Mercedes W12 brake assembly prior to the drum being installed shows us how some of the ductwork is used to help cool the brakes and offer aerodynamic assistance.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake drum detail 12 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited In contrast the Red Bull front brake assembly with the drum attached shows how it’s using a channel cut into the surface to help force airflow out through the wheel rim.

Ferrari SF21 detail 13 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited The bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector panels on the Ferrari SF21, note there are four rows of upstand fins mounted on the footplate to help guide airflow outboard.

Ferrari SF21 detail 14 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of those upstand fins and the multi-element footplate they reside on, also note the small cutouts that perforate the boomerang above which are needed for legality reasons.

Ferrari SF21 detail 15 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the mid-section of the bargeboard cluster’s double boomerang arrangement that blends into two vertical elements on the edge of the car. Note the shape of the venetian blind-like elements too.

Alpine A521 detail 16 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the outer section of the diffuser and the three strakes mounted on the lower portion of the rear wing endplate.

Mercedes W12 detail 17 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited Mercedes has the higher downforce rear wing and T-wing arrangement mounted on the W12 once again this weekend.

Mercedes W12 detail 18 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited Close up of the Mercedes W12’s front wing – note how the downwash canard is split to allow access to the inner cavity of the endplate which has the thermal imaging camera mounted on the opposite side.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 19 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited The cooling on the Aston Martin AMR21 is opened up alongside the cockpit and halo with bodywork peeled back on the trailing edge of the halo and a large louvred panel used to evacuate the heat being rejected.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 20 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A rearward shot of the Aston Martin AMR21’s nose shows how it utilises a boat tail-like design which is complemented by the two channels pressed into the stern section.

Aston Martin AMR21 rear detail 21 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of Aston Martin’s rear wing endplate which shares many of the features seen on the Mercedes design. However, note the cavity that permits another upwash strike in the forward section.

Aston Martin AMR21 rear detail 22 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the AMR21’s exhaust and wastegate solution, also note the rearward leg of the wishbone mounted on the crash structure, rather than the gearbox casing just like Mercedes.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 23 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited Outer corner of the diffuser on the AMR21, which you’ll note has feather-edged strakes, while a row of vortex generators help with flow over the transition in the centre.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail 24 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A nice overview of the RB16B’s rear wing endplates with their louvred hanging section, upwash strikes, carefully managed swept strip and six increasingly smaller strakes beneath.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 25 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A slightly different angle of the RB16B than we’re used to seeing shows the various surfaces used to help guide the airflow around the sidepod and venetian blind-like array that protects those flow structures from the tyre wake.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 26 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited Mechanics work on the AMR21’s front suspension as they prepare the car for action.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail 27 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look under the covers of the AlphaTauri AT02 without the sidepod and engine cover bodywork attached gives us a good view of the cooler arrangement, both in the sidepod and the saddle coolers above the power unit.

Ferrari SF21 front brake drum detail 28 / 43 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari’s front brake drum has a large crossover duct that’s exposed to create a larger cavity between the drum and wheel rim in an effort to help with temperature control and aerodynamics. Also note the triangular strake to help align the flow.

Ferrari mechanics push the car of Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, along the pitlane 29 / 43 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images The SF21 of Carlos Sainz is pushed down the pitlane to scrutineering.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 rear detail 30 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A great overview of the Alfa Romeo C41 from the rear including the rear wing, exhaust layout and diffuser.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 rear detail 31 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the diffuser on the C41, note the small vanes in the outer channel, a feature that separates from the rest of the grid.

Mercedes W12 detail 32 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited Wide angle side shot of the Mercedes W12 shows us how the cape section beneath the nose is shaped in order to help caress the airflow.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 33 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited Close up of the Red Bull RB16B’s rear wing and more specifically the robust looking central swan-neck pillar and DRS pod.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 34 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited Not new but worth another look is the treatment on the edge of the RB16B’s floor, with a double flap arrangement butted up against an outwardly fin just ahead of the floor cutout. Meanwhile, five other outwardly angled fins ahead of that help to control the airflow's direction as it makes its way around the sidepod.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 35 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited Overview of the RB16B’s bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector panel, note the feather-like detail on the top of the main element.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 36 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited The forward section of the bargeboard cluster on the RB16B with a series of winglets deployed on top of the multi-element footplate to help divert flow outboard.

Ferrari SF21 rear detail 37 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari utilising a large cooling outlet at the rear of the car such are the demands of the circuit due to the altitude.

Mercedes W12 detail 38 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of Mercedes ‘wavey’ floor, which has a large flap mounted just behind.

Mercedes W12 detail 39 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the area ahead of the rear tyre on the Mercedes W12, note the way the floor flicks up toward the trailing edge to help roll the edge over.

Williams FW43B rear detail 40 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited Rear end shot of the Williams FW43B, note the shorter strake in the outermost section of the diffuser which was altered as part of an upgrade for the team at the last race.

Mercedes W12 front wing detail 41 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited With the front wing mounted on the floor we can see how much the footplate is turned up on the Mercedes W12.

Alpine A521 detail nose and front wing detail 42 / 43 Photo by: Uncredited The two wing specs available to Alpine for the Austrian GP – note the difference in shape of the trailing edge of the upper flap and how much more tightly wound the flaps are at the tips on the lower wing than they are on the upper one.