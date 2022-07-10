Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The Austrian GP as it happened Next / Verstappen: Too much tyre degradation wrecked Austrian GP victory hopes
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Race report

Austrian GP: Leclerc wins from Verstappen as Sainz retires

Charles Leclerc held off Max Verstappen despite throttle issues to win Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix, although Ferrari was denied a 1-2 by a scary fire for Carlos Sainz.

Matt Kew
By:
Listen to this article

Leclerc, who had not been on the podium since Miami, passed Verstappen three times on track as the Ferrari and Red Bull drivers were placed on different strategies.

A late throttle pedal worry did threaten to derail Leclerc, but he held on for his third win of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

However, he was not joined on the podium by Sainz, who showed similar speed and was set to follow Leclerc over the line but was eliminated by a late engine fire to hand Lewis Hamilton third place.

Verstappen led a fast formation lap in a bid to generate tyre temperature and on the medium tyres, enjoyed a tidy launch to hold the middle line and consolidate the lead into Turn 1.

Leclerc maintained position in second as third-starting Sainz was squeezed on the outside to rejoin side-by-side with George Russell, before he fought back past on the inside into Turn 3.

Sergio Perez, from fifth, could then have a sniff at the Mercedes with a drag race out of the right-hander, which left him on the outside for the Turn 4 left.

But Russell nicked the right-rear of Perez's Red Bull with his front-left to send the RB18 spinning into the gravel, albeit he rejoined by finding the asphalt run off by the barrier.

Ahead, Verstappen found a 0.985s over Leclerc at the end of lap one of 71, with Sainz a further 1s back while Perez eventually recovered to the pits for hards although would retire on lap 17.

Unlike the Saturday sprint race Verstappen won, the defending champion was not able to break away in the early laps as Leclerc within the 1s window to keep hold of DRS.

On the sprint out of Turn 1 to Turn 3, the gap fell to as little as 0.5s and with Perez heading for an early bath, Ferrari had the potential to splits its strategy to leapfrog Verstappen.

Leclerc had his first tentative look up the inside of Verstappen into Turn 3 on lap 8 but thought better of it for the next three tours.

Then on lap 11, Leclerc made his move – slicing down the inside into Turn 3. Verstappen, slower in the opening phase, gave his chief title rival room and barely put up a fight.

Verstappen tried to offer a rebuttal on the outside of Turn 4 but locked up to fall behind.

Despite a big moment of oversteer and then a couple of lock ups for Leclerc, setting the fastest lap of the race at that stage allowed the Monegasque to break free of DRS.

That prompted Verstappen to put for a set of hard tyres at the end of lap 13 but he was delayed with a 3.2s stop courtesy of a slow front-left change to emerge in traffic.

That left Leclerc to lead over Sainz by 2.5s as Verstappen had to carve his way past Mick Schumacher for fifth around the outside of the Turn 2 kink before demoting 2021 arch-rival Hamilton with relative ease by cutting back to get a good exit from Turn 3.

The Ferraris kept pounding round without stopping, Leclerc holding a 4s advantage over Sainz before the race leader hit the pits at the end of lap 26 for a slick 2.6s switch to hards.

Sainz immediately pitted the lap after for hards, the Scuderia duo returning to the track behind Verstappen but with the upper hand on race pace - Leclerc setting a new fastest lap.

On lap 33, Leclerc closed within DRS range of Verstappen before another cleanly decided move for first place at Turn 3. An early pass allowed Verstappen to fall back and gain DRS for the run to Turn 4 but he opted against a proper retaliation to confirm second place.

With Verstappen complaining of unpredictable grip levels, Red Bull pitted him again on lap 37 for another set of hards, which afforded Ferrari room for another stop 12 tours later.

Leclerc and Sainz both enjoyed quick changes to another set of hards but again faced the prospect of demoting Verstappen, the Dutch racer 2.5s ahead with 20 laps left to play.

Again, Leclerc was quickly into a rhythm on the white-wall rubber to only two laps later gain DRS on Verstappen, the Ferrari moving to the outside for the run to Turn 3.

Leclerc smartly left Verstappen have the apex but turned sharper to jump on the throttle sooner and nail the exit to power back into the lead for the final time.

Sainz was then about to demote Verstappen for a Ferrari 1-2 but on the run to Turn 4, running in the Red Bull's wake, a wisp of smoke started to waft out of his engine cover.

The Ferrari's engine then failed spectacularly, with Sainz trying to pull up on the exit as flames burst but the slope of escape rolled meant he struggled to stop the car and jump out.

As flames crept towards the cockpit, Sainz was eventually able to hop out as the virtual safety car was triggered, Leclerc then holding 5.4s over Verstappen.

At the end of lap 58, Leclerc used the slower conditions to stop for mediums and was followed by Verstappen for the run to the line.

Leclerc then complained about as throttle issue, the pedal not retracting fully to make the run through Turn 3 particularly challenging as the margin at the front came down.

A 4.1s lead when the VSC ended began to fall, but Leclerc would hold on to seal the victory - his first since the Australian GP – by 1.5s over Verstappen to chip away six points.

Hamilton was a distant third, crossing the line 40s behind the top two. But he was placed on a two-stop strategy rather than three and delivered a remarkable surge up the order from ninth. The Mercedes driver's race was notable for an entertaining dice with both Haas cars and then a DRS pass on Esteban Ocon.

Russell landed fourth ahead of Ocon, while Schumacher completed back-to-back points finishes in sixth after surging past McLaren's Lando Norris and teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Daniel Ricciardo ran to ninth while Fernando Alonso completed the top 10, having survived a squeeze onto the grass by Yuki Tsunoda that prompted the two-time champion to wag his finger out the cockpit as he continued to fight for position.

Alonso, however, is facing an investigation for an unsafe release in his pitstop. 

Valtteri Bottas landed 11th for Alfa Romeo over Alex Albon, Lance Stroll and Zhou Guanyu.

A difficult weekend for Pierre Gasly culminated in 15th, the AlphaTauri again in the wars – this time gaining a 5s penalty for catch Sebastian Vettel at Turn 4 and spinning the Aston Martin into the gravel. Vettel too was reprimanded by 5s as part of a litany of track limits penalties dished out through the field.

He finished 17th, behind Tsunoda, to only head retirees Sainz, Nicholas Latifi and Perez.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 1.532
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 41.217
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 58.972
5 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 1'08.436
6 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari
12 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari
15 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes
Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari
Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes
Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull
View full results
shares
comments
The Austrian GP as it happened
Previous article

The Austrian GP as it happened
Next article

Verstappen: Too much tyre degradation wrecked Austrian GP victory hopes

Verstappen: Too much tyre degradation wrecked Austrian GP victory hopes
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Latest news

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
5 h
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
10 h
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.