Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

The Red Bull Ring plays host to the Austrian Grand Prix this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the main race in your country.

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Max Verstappen starts Red Bull's home event from pole position, hoping to extend the team's winning streak to five races.

McLaren driver Lando Norris will line up alongside the Dutchman on the front row following an excellent qualifying session, where he ended up just 0.048s off the ultimate pace.

Sergio Perez will start third on the grid ahead of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, the former having just signed a new two-year contract with the German manufacturer that guarantees his stay in F1 until the end of the 2023 season.

AlphaTauri impressed again in qualifying, with Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda finishing sixth and seventh respectively.

But George Russell was the real star of the show on Saturday, grabbing what turned out to be the eight spot on the grid for Williams.

When is the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Austria from 15:00 local time (+2 GMT).

  • Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Austrian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'03.720
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'03.768 0.048
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'03.990 0.270
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'04.014 0.294
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'04.049 0.329
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'04.107 0.387
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'04.273 0.553
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'04.591 0.871
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'04.618 0.898
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'04.559 0.839
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'04.570 0.850
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'04.600 0.880
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'04.719 0.999
14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'04.856 1.136
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'05.083 1.363
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'05.009 1.289
17 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'05.051 1.331
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'05.195 1.475
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'05.427 1.707
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'05.951 2.231
