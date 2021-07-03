Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Friday practice at the Red Bull Ring offered a mixed picture of the competitive order. While Max Verstappen was comfortably quicker than the rest of the field in FP1, Mercedes bounced back in second practice, with Lewis Hamilton leading a 1-2 for the German manufacturer.

During last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix qualifying at the same venue, Verstappen took pole position with a time of 1m03.841s ahead of Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas - although the latter started sixth on the grid due to a penalty.

Sergio Perez qualified fifth last time out in the second of the two Red Bulls.

What time does qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix will begin at the Red Bull Ring at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, July 3, 2021

: Saturday, July 3, 2021 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austria throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

FP1 results:

FP2 results:

shares