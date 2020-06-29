F1’s 70th anniversary season was originally due to begin at the Australian Grand Prix in March, but the race had to be cancelled prior to first practice after a member of the McLaren team tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then the entire calendar has been reshuffled, while a number of high-profile events such as the Monaco Grand Prix and the returning Dutch GP at Zandvoort being called off entirely.

As per the latest calendar, the championship will kick off with two races at the Red Bull Ring in Austria in consecutive weeks, followed by six more rounds in Europe – including another double-header at Silverstone in the UK. More races, including those outside Europe, will be announced in due course.

This weekend’s Austrian GP will be the first championship race to take place since the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, marking the end of a seventh-month long break.

The race will take place behind closed doors, with no fans allowed access at the track. There is also a restriction on the number of members each team can bring to a grand prix, and those present at the track must follow social distancing and other guidelines issued by the FIA.

Several procedural changes have also been made, with the traditional podium ceremony and the drivers' parade being dropped altogether.

However, there are no changes to the long-running weekend schedule. As usual, two 90-minute practice sessions will be held on Friday, followed by another 60 minutes of running on Saturday morning. A three part-qualifying session will take place later on Saturday, followed by the race itself – run to the same length of roughly 305km – on Sunday afternoon.

F1 had considered running reverse grid qualifying races to determine the starting order for the main event, but the proposal was shot down by Mercedes because it didn’t want the sport to introduce “gimmicks” to spice up the racing.

As with previous seasons, F1 will be broadcast via a wide variety of Pay TV and free-to-air channels all around the globe. Find the TV listings below. Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday

Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST

Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST

Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST

Sunday

Race: 3:10pm CEST

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday

Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST

Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday

Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday

Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT

Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT

Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday

Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday

Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30am AEST

Free Practice 2: 11pm – 12:30am AEST

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST

Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday

Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday

Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST

Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST

Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday

Race: 6:40pm IST

2020 Formula 1 calendar (first eight rounds only)

Date Venue July 5 Red Bull Ring, Austria July 12 Red Bull Ring, Austria July 19 Hungaroring, Hungary August 2 Silverstone, Britain August 9 Silverstone, Britain August 16 Barcelona, Spain August 30 Spa, Belgium September 6 Monza, Italy