Slider
List

1964 Lorenzo Bandini, Ferrari

1964 Lorenzo Bandini, Ferrari
1/32

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1970 Jacky Ickx, Ferrari

1970 Jacky Ickx, Ferrari
2/32

Photo by: David Phipps

1971 Jo Siffert, BRM

1971 Jo Siffert, BRM
3/32

Photo by: Sutton Images

1972 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus

1972 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
4/32

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1973 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus

1973 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
5/32

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1974 Carlos Reutemann, Brabham

1974 Carlos Reutemann, Brabham
6/32

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1975 Vittorio Brambilla, March

1975 Vittorio Brambilla, March
7/32

Photo by: Sutton Images

1976 John Watson, Penske

1976 John Watson, Penske
8/32

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1977 Alan Jones, Shadow

1977 Alan Jones, Shadow
9/32

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1978 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus

1978 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
10/32

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1979 Alan Jones, Williams

1979 Alan Jones, Williams
11/32

Photo by: David Phipps

1980 Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault

1980 Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault
12/32

Photo by: David Phipps

1981 Jacques Laffite, Ligier

1981 Jacques Laffite, Ligier
13/32

Photo by: David Phipps

1982 Elio de Angelis, Lotus

1982 Elio de Angelis, Lotus
14/32

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1983 Alain Prost, Renault

1983 Alain Prost, Renault
15/32

Photo by: Sutton Images

1984 Niki Lauda, McLaren

1984 Niki Lauda, McLaren
16/32

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1985 Alain Prost, McLaren

1985 Alain Prost, McLaren
17/32

Photo by: Sutton Images

1986 Alain Prost, McLaren

1986 Alain Prost, McLaren
18/32

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1987 Nigel Mansell, Williams

1987 Nigel Mansell, Williams
19/32

Photo by: Sutton Images

1997 Jaques Villeneuve, Williams

1997 Jaques Villeneuve, Williams
20/32

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
21/32

Photo by: Sutton Images

1999 Eddie Irvine, Ferrari

1999 Eddie Irvine, Ferrari
22/32

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

2000 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
23/32

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 David Coulthard, McLaren

2001 David Coulthard, McLaren
24/32

Photo by: Russell Batchelor / Motorsport Images

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
25/32

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2003 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2003 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
26/32

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
27/32

Photo by: Sutton Images

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
28/32

Photo by: Sutton Images

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
29/32

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
30/32

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2018 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2018 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
31/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

2019 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2019 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
32/32

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

By:
Jul 2, 2020, 3:13 PM

The Austrian Grand Prix was first run as a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1964, first at Zeltweg airfield and then the permanent Osterreichring (aka A1-Ring and Red Bull Ring). Alain Prost is the only three-time victor here, and there’s been some fascinating races – including a winner who crashed just after the finish line! Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…

