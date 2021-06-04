Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Valtteri Bottas led a Mercedes front row lockout on F1's last visit to Baku in 2019, and even managed to convert that pole position into a fine victory ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

However, it was Red Bull which set the pace in Friday practice as the championship returned to Azerbaijan after two years, with Sergio Perez leading a 1-2 for the energy drinks giant ahead of teammate Max Verstappen.

Hamilton ended up more than seven tenths off the pace in seventh, with Bottas another tenth adrift in 10th.

Coming into Baku, Charles Leclerc had played down Ferrari's chances, saying he expects the Prancing Horse to go "back to reality" after its starring performance in Monaco. But contrary to his expectations, both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz looked strong on Friday, becoming the main challengers to the Red Bull duo.

What time does qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

Qualifying will begin at Baku at 16:00 local time (+4 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, June 5, 2021

: Saturday, June 5, 2021 Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 FP2 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP3 09:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00 18:00 14:30 Qualifying 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

FP1 results:

FP2 results:

shares