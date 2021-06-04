Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku Next / Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" - Sainz
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Formula 1 travels to Baku this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch qualifying in your country.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Valtteri Bottas led a Mercedes front row lockout on F1's last visit to Baku in 2019, and even managed to convert that pole position into a fine victory ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

However, it was Red Bull which set the pace in Friday practice as the championship returned to Azerbaijan after two years, with Sergio Perez leading a 1-2 for the energy drinks giant ahead of teammate Max Verstappen.

Hamilton ended up more than seven tenths off the pace in seventh, with Bottas another tenth adrift in 10th.

Coming into Baku, Charles Leclerc had played down Ferrari's chances, saying he expects the Prancing Horse to go "back to reality" after its starring performance in Monaco. But contrary to his expectations, both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz looked strong on Friday, becoming the main challengers to the Red Bull duo.

What time does qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

Qualifying will begin at Baku at 16:00 local time (+4 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, June 5, 2021 
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

FP2

 12:00

13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

FP3

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

19:00

 18:00

14:30

Qualifying

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'43.184
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'43.227 0.043
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'43.521 0.337
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'43.630 0.446
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'43.732 0.548
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'43.757 0.573
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'43.893 0.709
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'43.996 0.812
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'44.777 1.593
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'44.891 1.707
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'44.943 1.759
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'45.092 1.908
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'45.234 2.050
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'45.384 2.200
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'45.415 2.231
16 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'45.446 2.262
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'45.452 2.268
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'45.774 2.590
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'46.899 3.715
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'46.945 3.761
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'42.115
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'42.216 0.101
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'42.243 0.128
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'42.436 0.321
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'42.534 0.419
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'42.693 0.578
7 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'42.941 0.826
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'43.018 0.903
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'43.020 0.905
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'43.130 1.015
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'43.156 1.041
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'43.220 1.105
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'43.298 1.183
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'43.812 1.697
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'43.881 1.766
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'44.184 2.069
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'44.557 2.442
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'45.563 3.448
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'46.095 3.980
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'46.983 4.868
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Previous article

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Next article

Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" - Sainz

Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" - Sainz
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

3h
2
Formula 1

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car

2h
3
Formula 1

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings

15min
4
Formula 1

Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" - Sainz

18min
5
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

1h
Latest news
Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings
Formula 1

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings

15m
Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" - Sainz
Formula 1

Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" - Sainz

18m
Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

1h
Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

2h
Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car
Formula 1

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen leads in FP1 in Azerbaijan 00:34
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Verstappen leads in FP1 in Azerbaijan

Formula 1: Alonso enjoys his comeback 00:50
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Alonso enjoys his comeback

Formula 1: All you need to know about F1 in Schools 06:00
Formula 1
6h

Formula 1: All you need to know about F1 in Schools

Formula 1: Russell on Wolff's feedback after crash with Bottas 00:47
Formula 1
6h

Formula 1: Russell on Wolff's feedback after crash with Bottas

Formula 1: No mind games in F1 title fight for Verstappen 00:40
Formula 1
8h

Formula 1: No mind games in F1 title fight for Verstappen

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears Monza
DTM

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Trending Today

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings

Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" - Sainz

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Italy WRC: Tanak blitzes morning as rivals hit trouble
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Italy WRC: Tanak blitzes morning as rivals hit trouble

Henry Ford's first race: 'Race of the Century ' on PBS
Vintage Vintage

Henry Ford's first race: 'Race of the Century ' on PBS

Latest news

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings

Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" - Sainz

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.