Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happened Next / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Azerbaijan GP pole
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc storms to pole from Perez, Verstappen

Charles Leclerc landed an emphatic sixth pole of the 2022 Formula 1 season as he took control over the Red Bulls in a thrilling qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Listen to this article

The Ferrari driver had been adrift of teammate Carlos Sainz in the early part of Q3, but on his final flying lap turned in a rapid first two sectors to steal a march on all his rivals.

A weekend-best time of 1m41.359s at Baku, a circuit thought to favour Red Bull, gave him a substantial 0.282s cushion over Sergio Perez as points leader Max Verstappen snared third.

Sainz, meanwhile, backed off on his last attempt to settle in fourth but was still some nine tenths quicker than the next car, George Russell in the Mercedes W13.

Former championship leader Leclerc, who has not won a race since the third round in Australia, was 0.05s adrift of Sainz after the first batch of quick laps in the final shootout for pole.

But he still retained second as Perez brushed the inside wall when entering Turn 5, having already oversteered on the exit of Turn 1, to nick third ahead of Verstappen.

The Ferraris were doing the damage in the first two sectors although the RB18s were faster by 0.2s on the long sprint to the line.

Sainz was first to go for a final flying lap but was slow through the Turn 5-6 chicane and messy on the exit of Turn 7 to back out of his effort.

That threw the attention on Leclerc, who set the fastest first and second sectors of the day to have a massive half-second cushion ahead of the flat-chat run to the line.

Perez was able to use the grunt of the rebadged Honda power unit to close a little after setting two personal best sectors but failed to match the rapid Monegasque across the line by nigh on 0.3s.

This came after the Mexican was late out for his final lap when the engine struggled to fire, which teammate Verstappen questioned - seemingly having been left without a tow.

The trend of Verstappen falling fractionally behind his Monaco-winning stablemate continued as the defending champion ran to a 1m41.706s, missing Perez by 0.06s.

Sainz held in fourth ahead of Russell, while Pierre Gasly ran to sixth as part of an impressive double Q3 appearance for AlphaTauri.

Lewis Hamilton, who struggled with his brake pedal, porpoising and was noted by the stewards for driving too slowly in Q2, mustered seventh ahead of Yuki Tsunoda. The Briton's incident will be investigated after the session.

A fraught session for Aston Martin ended with Sebastian Vettel snaring ninth, the four-time champion recovering after nosing into the barriers in Q2 after a Turn 15 lock up and being fortunate not to damage the car.

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, completed the top 10 although caught the attention of Alex Albon earlier on, when he was accused by the Williams driver of deliberately causing a yellow flag.

Lando Norris was the first driver to miss out on Q3, having missed the cut off by 0.022s in the 15-minute Q2 session - his cause not helped by a late error - that Perez had topped by 0.009s over Leclerc.

The Briton's first effort was stymied by tyres that were not cool enough before being notably held up by Hamilton at the exit of Turn 12.

His final attempt to make it into the top 10 was undone when he ran straight on at Turn 15, tethering him to 11th as Daniel Ricciardo was another 0.18s in arrears in 12th.

Esteban Ocon was 13th fastest ahead of the two Alfa Romeos.

Zhou Guanyu has impressed by running fifth fastest on five-lap old tyres at the mid-point of Q1 but he and stablemate Valtteri Bottas were shuffled down to 14th and 15th.

It was an evening of struggles for Bottas. The Finn had run off at Turn 3 in the first part of qualifying and then had to abort his next flying lap to leave him adrift of Zhou initially.

Lance Stroll brought out the red flags following a second crash in quick succession in Q1, to pause a session that Verstappen would top with a 1m42.722s to lead Perez by a tenth.

The Aston Martin driver was languishing down in 19th, as teammate Vettel was running high in fifth place, but brought out a quick yellow flag when he hit the barrier at Turn 7.

The Canadian locked the front-left and nosed into the Tecpro although punched reverse and was given the all-clear on damage to go again immediately for a flying lap to move into Q2.

But with 2m30s of Q1 to the 18-minute Q1 to play, he understeered through Turn 2 and whacked into the outside wall to rip off his front wing and crumple his right wheel.

The session was paused for 10 minutes to add to the delayed start, while the cars most at risk of eliminated queued at the end of the pitlane in a bid to find clear track position.

That teed up a mini-race as all but the Ferraris, Red Bulls and Ocon waited to go out - with Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas, Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher in the drop zone alongside Stroll.

Schumacher was told to "push like hell" and Norris was handed the instruction: "elbows out, let's overtake these cars".

But when the Haas lunged on the McLaren into Turn 16 of the out-lap, both drivers had their lines for the 1.35-mile flat-chat sprint to the next braking zone of Turn 1 ruined.

Norris backed out of his lap and before long and so did teammate Ricciardo, but they were spared elimination (progressing in 13th and 14th) when Fernando Alonso ran off.

The Alpine driver took to the escape road of Turn 15 to bring out a yellow flag, which the chasing Albon considered to be foul play, accusing Alonso of braking early and still missing the corner.

That left Kevin Magnussen, both Williams drivers and Schumacher at the back of the grid.

The Haas cars are also under investigation for the pitlane incident, thought to be butting their way into the queue out the team garage at the end of the pitlane at the start of Q1.

The session start had been delayed by 15 minutes to allow for repairs to the Tecpro barriers following a spate of crashes in the supporting Formula 2 sprint race.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'41.359
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 1'41.641 0.282
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 1'41.706 0.347
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 1'41.814 0.455
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 1'42.712 1.353
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'42.845 1.486
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'42.924 1.565
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'43.056 1.697
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'43.091 1.732
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 1'43.173 1.814
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 1'43.398 2.039
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 1'43.574 2.215
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 1'43.585 2.226
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'43.790 2.431
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'44.444 3.085
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'44.643 3.284
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 1'44.719 3.360
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'45.367 4.008
19 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'45.371 4.012
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 1'45.775 4.416
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happened
Previous article

Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happened
Next article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Azerbaijan GP pole

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Azerbaijan GP pole
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 as Ferrari implodes Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 as Ferrari implodes

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Hamilton: F1 drivers should speak out despite Ben Sulayem criticism Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 drivers should speak out despite Ben Sulayem criticism

Latest news

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp
Formula 1 Formula 1

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp

F1 teams already rejected rules tweak to eradicate porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams already rejected rules tweak to eradicate porpoising

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
23 h
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.