Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Formula 1 heads to Baku this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the race in your country.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

F1's first race in Baku since 2019 promises to be a thriller following a chaotic qualifying session, which saw Ferrari's Charles Lerclerc take pole position from the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen qualified a disappointing third in the lead Red Bull ahead of an impressive Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas could manage only sixth (after a penalty for Lando Norris) and 10th respectively.

When is the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on the streets of Baku from 16:00 local time (+4 GMT).

  • Date: Sunday, June 6, 2021 
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

FP2

 12:00

13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

FP3

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

19:00

 18:00

14:30

Qualifying

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Starting grid:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'41.218
2 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'41.450 0.232
3 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'41.563 0.345
4 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'41.565 0.347
5 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'41.576 0.358
6 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'41.917 0.699
7 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'42.211 0.993
8 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'42.327 1.109
9 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'41.747 0.529
10 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'42.659 1.441
11 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'42.224 1.006
12 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'42.273 1.055
13 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'42.558 1.340
14 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'42.587 1.369
15 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'42.758 1.540
16 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'43.128 1.910
17 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'44.158 2.940
18 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'44.238 3.020
19 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
20 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo
View full results
 
Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Rachit Thukral

