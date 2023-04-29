Subscribe
Azerbaijan GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint race on Saturday at Baku ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it.

Rachit Thukral
By:
The grid for the Sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying, which will take place on Saturday morning. 

The results of the Sprint race will have no bearing on the grand prix itself as part of a major rule change for 2023.

 

What time does the Sprint race for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

The Sprint for the Brazilian GP will begin at 5:30pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku City Circuit. The race will run to a distance of 17 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Start time: 17:30 local time / 13:30 GMT / 14:30 BST / 15:30 CEST / 15:30 SAT / 16:30 EAT / 09:30 ET / 06:30 PT / 23:30 AEST / 22:30 JST / 19:00 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

Qualifying

 13:00 14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

 18:30

Sprint Q

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

 17:30

14:00
Sprint

13:30

14:30

15:30

09:30

06:30

 23:30

22:30

19:00

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

How can I watch the Baku Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.

 

