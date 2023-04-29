Azerbaijan GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint race on Saturday at Baku ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it.
The grid for the Sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying, which will take place on Saturday morning.
The results of the Sprint race will have no bearing on the grand prix itself as part of a major rule change for 2023.
What time does the Sprint race for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?
The Sprint for the Brazilian GP will begin at 5:30pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku City Circuit. The race will run to a distance of 17 laps or roughly 100km.
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Start time: 17:30 local time / 13:30 GMT / 14:30 BST / 15:30 CEST / 15:30 SAT / 16:30 EAT / 09:30 ET / 06:30 PT / 23:30 AEST / 22:30 JST / 19:00 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|
02:30
|
19:30
|
18:30
|
15:00
|
Qualifying
|13:00
|14:00
|
15:00
|09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
Sprint Q
|
08:30
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
04:30
|01:30
|
18:30
|17:30
|
14:00
|Sprint
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
09:30
|
06:30
|23:30
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
Race
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
07:00
|
04:00
|
21:00
|
20:00
|16:30
How can I watch the Baku Sprint race?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the Sprint race?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.
Related video
Latest news
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins bruising battle with Kostecki
Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins bruising battle with Kostecki Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins bruising battle with Kostecki
Bastianini pulls out of MotoGP Spanish GP weekend with injury
Bastianini pulls out of MotoGP Spanish GP weekend with injury Bastianini pulls out of MotoGP Spanish GP weekend with injury
F1 live: Azerbaijan GP sprint shootout as it happens
F1 live: Azerbaijan GP sprint shootout as it happens F1 live: Azerbaijan GP sprint shootout as it happens
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.