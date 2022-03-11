Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Mercedes ‘spaceship’ F1 mirrors prompt Ferrari calls for rules clampdown Next / McLaren in 'race against time' to get new F1 brake parts to Bahrain
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing Top List

Bahrain F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images on Day 2

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting details on show during the second day of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Bahrain F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images on Day 2
Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Listen to this article
Ferrari F1-75 floor

Ferrari F1-75 floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has installed a new floor on the F1-75 for the second test, with an ‘edge wing’ installed – similar to the one we saw on the McLaren in the first test. Also note the series of metal brackets that connect the edge wing to the main body of the floor and are orientated to influence the direction of the localised airflow.

For comparison, the floor edge wing on the McLaren MCL36 that was introduced during the first test in Barcelona.

McLaren MCL36 floor

McLaren MCL36 floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren McL36 brake disc

McLaren McL36 brake disc

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the brake disc assembly being used at the front end of the McLaren MC36, with the brake drillings visible in either face.

McLaren MCL36 front brake

McLaren MCL36 front brake

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren also has two openings in the brake drum (white arrows) to help release some of the heat generated within. Also note it has thermal stickers on the drum to monitor the surface temperature.

Aston Martin Racing AMR22 detail

Aston Martin Racing AMR22 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Aston Martin AMR22’s front wing is mounted upside down as the team prepared the car and you’ll note there are ride height sensors mounted on the endplate and in the central section of the wing.

Mercedes W13 front supension

Mercedes W13 front supension

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Flo-viz painted on the lower front wheel deflector of the Mercedes W13, as it looks to collect visual confirmation of how it’s performing.

Mercedes W13 floor

Mercedes W13 floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W13 with the upper sidepod and engine cover bodywork detached allows us to glimpse at some of the power unit.

Aston Martin Racing AMR22 cooling

Aston Martin Racing AMR22 cooling

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the Aston Martin sidepods with the lower bodywork removed shows how much space has been opened up under the radiators, as they are mounted much higher than we are traditionally used to, which has also required them to be reclined significantly too.

Red Bull Racing RB18 diffuser

Red Bull Racing RB18 diffuser

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the rear end of the Red Bull RB18 and the stacked beam wing solution but also note the pitot tube array that has been mounted in the diffuser to collect airflow data.

Red Bull Racing RB18 cooling

Red Bull Racing RB18 cooling

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull also mounted a kiel probe array in the sidepod inlets to gather performance data.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mounted beside the airbox camera pods there’s another row of kiel probes. Also note the dots and chequerboard stickers on the rear wing which are being used in combination with the rear facing cameras to check how much the rear wing is flexing under load.

McLaren MCL36 side and floor

McLaren MCL36 side and floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL36 with the sidepod and engine cover bodywork removed gives us a great view of the power unit and installation of all the ancillaries, including the coolers mounted above it in the saddle configuration.

Red Bull Racing RB18 floor

Red Bull Racing RB18 floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Flo-viz paint daubed on the rear corner of the sidepod and floor of the Red Bull RB18.

Ferrari F1-75 cooling

Ferrari F1-75 cooling

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

With the bodywork taken off the Ferrari F1-75 we get a great view of the internal makeup of the sidepods, including the fairing on top of the radiators which helps guide the airflow.

Mercedes W13 with sensor equipment

Mercedes W13 with sensor equipment

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes with a kiel probe rake mounted around the back of the sidepods and engine cover on the W13. The pitot tubes mounted on the floor and around the leading edge of the rear wing mainplane also remained on the car for data collection too.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front suspension

Red Bull Racing RB18 front suspension

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

One of the Red Bull mechanics makes changes to the front pull-rod on the RB18

AlphaTauri AT03 front wing

AlphaTauri AT03 front wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Top-down overview of the AlphaTauri AT03’s front wing which gives a good view of the shut lines in the two upper flaps and which allows their adjustability.

Mercedes W13 cooling

Mercedes W13 cooling

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the pitot tubes mounted on the Mercedes W13 around the chassis canards that help divert the airflow into and around the sidepods.

Alpine A522 nose detail

Alpine A522 nose detail

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The Alpine A522’s nose and front wing, with the driver cooling front and centre in the nose tip but also note the metal support brackets that not only connect and maintain the gap between the elements but also offer a small influence on the local airflow.

Alpine A522 steering wheel

Alpine A522 steering wheel

Photo by: Motorsport Images

A close-up of the front of the Alpine A522’s steering wheel, with its various buttons, rotaries and switches that control power unit and chassis functions.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes ‘spaceship’ F1 mirrors prompt Ferrari calls for rules clampdown
Previous article

Mercedes ‘spaceship’ F1 mirrors prompt Ferrari calls for rules clampdown
Next article

McLaren in 'race against time' to get new F1 brake parts to Bahrain

McLaren in 'race against time' to get new F1 brake parts to Bahrain
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Red Bull reveals sidepod update in Bahrain F1 test Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals sidepod update in Bahrain F1 test

Ferrari introduces floor tweaks for Bahrain F1 test Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Ferrari introduces floor tweaks for Bahrain F1 test

What the F1 regulations say about Mercedes’ sidepod solution Bahrain March testing
Video Inside
Formula 1

What the F1 regulations say about Mercedes’ sidepod solution

Latest news

Verstappen still not at "full beans" despite topping F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen still not at "full beans" despite topping F1 test

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen quickest on final day
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen quickest on final day

IndyCar winner Herta handed McLaren F1 test programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

IndyCar winner Herta handed McLaren F1 test programme

The Bahrain pre-season test as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Bahrain pre-season test as it happened

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Prime

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at ‘Team Enstone’ as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt

Formula 1
6 h
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Prime

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
22 h
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Prime

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Prime

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design...

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shake-up, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.