After running behind closed doors last year in November, the Bahrain Grand Prix is set to welcome fans back to the grandstands for the 2021 opening round on March 26-28.

The Bahrain International Circuit announced on Thursday that it would be selling tickets for the race, but only to fans who had either been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or could prove they have recovered from the virus.

Eligibility to attend will be tracked through the nation’s BeAware app. Fully-vaccinated individuals must have allowed at least two weeks to pass since receiving their second dose, while recovered COVID-19 cases must have allowed two weeks to pass since the date of infection.

Fans will be required to wear masks at all times and will be subject to a health screening on entry, while all entertainment and fan experiences will be held outdoors. Social distancing will also be in place.

Restrictions means there will be no F1 Paddock Club hospitality or corporate lounges functioning over the weekend.

"We are delighted to be able to launch our ticket sales today, once again giving fans the opportunity to witness the spectacle of F1,” said Bahrain International Circuit CEO Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa.

“In November and December last year, we had the honour to host our healthcare heroes as spectators, and we are pleased this time be open for a broader group of fans, with tickets available to buy for this prestigious first race of the season.

“I am thankful for all the support we receive from across Government in Bahrain and the coordination that makes Bahrain a successful F1 every year.

“I especially thank The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus and Ministry of Health in Bahrain for their planning and guidance, which will allow us to offer a safe experience for fans.

“We would urge eligible fans to reserve their tickets now for the best possible seats to witness the first edition of F1 2021.”

F1’s grand prix promoter chief Chloe Targett-Adams recently expressed her hope that the “majority” of races in 2021 would welcome fans, especially towards the end of the season.

Bahrain recently offered all personnel working at testing and the grand prix the chance to receive two COVID-19 vaccinations if they were in the country across the three-week period.

Testing will be staged at the Bahrain International Circuit from March 12-14, two weeks before the grand prix.

Fans in the grandstands Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

