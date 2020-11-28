Formula 1
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Results

2020 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

shares
comments
2020 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
By:

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will start the Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position for the 15th round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season at Sakhir.

Hamilton fended off the challenge of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his 10th pole of the season.

In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the bar at 1m27.677s, 0.146s faster than Verstappen, with Bottas a tenth further back. On his second run Hamilton lowered that to 1m27.264s, with Bottas jumping up to second, 0.289s off Lewis, and Verstappen falling short of breaking the Mercedes front-row lockout by just over a tenth.

The second Red Bull of Alex Albon qualified fourth, bouncing back from his big crash yesterday, ahead of Sergio Perez (Racing Point), the Renaults of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri).

In Qualifying 2, there was an early red flag due to Carlos Sainz suffering a brake issue at Turn 1 that caused him to spin to a halt and exit the session. Hamilton set the pace at 1m27.586s, four tenths clear of Verstappen and Bottas.

Knocked out at this point were the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and last year’s pole sitter Charles Leclerc, Turkey poleman Lance Stroll, George Russell (Williams) and the luckless Sainz.

In Qualifying 1, Hamilton set the fastest time at 1m28.343s, four tenths clear of Bottas, with Verstappen a further tenth back.

Falling at the first hurdle were the Alfa Romeos of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen, Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean, and Nicholas Latifi’s Williams.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'27.264 223.267
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 1'27.553 0.289 222.530
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 1'27.678 0.414 222.213
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 1'28.274 1.010 220.712
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 1'28.322 1.058 220.592
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 1'28.417 1.153 220.355
7 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 1'28.419 1.155 220.350
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 1'28.448 1.184 220.278
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 1'28.542 1.278 220.044
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 1'28.618 1.354 219.856
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 1'29.149 1.885 218.546
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'29.165 1.901 218.507
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 1'29.557 2.293 217.550
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 1'31.218 3.954 213.589
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'29.491 2.227 217.711
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'29.810 2.546 216.937
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'30.111 2.847 216.213
19 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 1'30.138 2.874 216.148
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'30.182 2.918 216.043
View full results

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'27.264 223.267
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'27.553 0.289 0.289 222.530
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 6 1'27.678 0.414 0.125 222.213
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 1'28.274 1.010 0.596 220.712
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'28.322 1.058 0.048 220.592
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 6 1'28.417 1.153 0.095 220.355
7 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 6 1'28.419 1.155 0.002 220.350
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'28.448 1.184 0.029 220.278
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'28.542 1.278 0.094 220.044
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'28.618 1.354 0.076 219.856
View full results

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'27.586 222.446
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 4 1'28.025 0.439 0.439 221.337
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'28.063 0.477 0.038 221.241
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 5 1'28.648 1.062 0.585 219.781
5 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 1'28.749 1.163 0.101 219.531
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'28.877 1.291 0.128 219.215
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 8 1'28.894 1.308 0.017 219.173
8 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 5 1'28.937 1.351 0.043 219.067
9 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 5 1'28.944 1.358 0.007 219.050
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 5 1'29.008 1.422 0.064 218.892
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 5 1'29.149 1.563 0.141 218.546
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 5 1'29.165 1.579 0.016 218.507
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 5 1'29.557 1.971 0.392 217.550
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 3 1'31.218 3.632 1.661 213.589
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 2
View full results

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'28.343 220.540
2 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'28.679 0.336 0.336 219.704
3 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 1'28.732 0.389 0.053 219.573
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'28.767 0.424 0.035 219.486
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 5 1'28.885 0.542 0.118 219.195
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 3 1'28.971 0.628 0.086 218.983
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 3 1'28.975 0.632 0.004 218.973
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 6 1'29.005 0.662 0.030 218.900
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'29.137 0.794 0.132 218.575
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'29.142 0.799 0.005 218.563
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'29.158 0.815 0.016 218.524
12 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'29.178 0.835 0.020 218.475
13 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 3 1'29.203 0.860 0.025 218.414
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 8 1'29.294 0.951 0.091 218.191
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 5 1'29.464 1.121 0.170 217.776
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'29.491 1.148 0.027 217.711
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'29.810 1.467 0.319 216.937
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 6 1'30.111 1.768 0.301 216.213
19 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 6 1'30.138 1.795 0.027 216.148
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 6 1'30.182 1.839 0.044 216.043
View full results

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

