Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Results

2020 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results

2020 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results
By:

Lewis Hamilton won a wild Bahrain Grand Prix for Mercedes at Sakhir, round 15 of the Formula 1 World Championship, in a restarted race following Romain Grosjean’s horrific first-lap fiery crash.

Hamilton led from pole, as fellow front row starter Valtteri Bottas plummeted to sixth, but the race was quickly red flagged when Grosjean’s Haas clipped Daniil Kvyat’s AlphaTauri on the exit of Turn 3 and speared off to the right of the track and hit the Armco, bursting into flames as his car split in two. Thankfully, Grosjean was able to get out of his burning car and was immediately assisted by the fast-reacting medical team. He was flown to hospital with minor burns and a suspected broken rib.

After a long delay, the race was restarted from the grid in the order Hamilton, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Racing Point’s Sergio Perez – with Bottas promoted to fourth because of where the decision point was to freeze the field.

Starting from the dirty side of the grid, Verstappen just held second from Perez at Turn 1. But the race was soon neutralized again, as Kvyat lunged Lance Stroll and flicked his Racing Point into a slow rollover. Under the safety car, Bottas suffered a puncture, dropping to 16th and switched to the hard tyres.

The race went green again on lap nine, with Hamilton leading Verstappen, Perez, Alexander Albon (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren).

Hamilton opted to take the medium tyres again at his first stop, committing to a two-stop strategy, as Verstappen and Perez opted for hards. Hamilton pitted a second time on lap 36 for hards, as Verstappen pitted again for a second set of hards, which briefly promoted Perez to second until he too stopped a second time with 20 laps to go.

Hamilton rattled off his 11th win of the season, with Verstappen finished second after pitting again for more mediums to get fastest lap. Perez on course to score a distant third but his car began smoking profusely with four laps remaining, which promoted Albon to third.

Perez pulled off the track with the rear of his car on fire. That led to a safety car, under which the race finished.

Norris was best of the rest in fourth on a good day for McLaren in its battle with Racing Point and Renault in the constructors’ championship. His teammate Carlos Sainz ran a long stint on softs, which aided him in his climb from 15th on the grid to finish fifth, passing AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly with five laps to go.

Daniel Ricciardo finished seventh for Renault, ahead of the luckless Bottas and Esteban Ocon, as last year’s star of the race here, Charles Leclerc scored one point in 10th.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 57 1:34'01.829 3 25
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 57 1:34'03.083 1.254 4 19
3 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 57 1:34'09.834 6.751 3 15
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 57 1:34'13.166 3.332 3 12
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 57 1:34'13.616 0.450 3 10
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 57 1:34'13.771 0.155 2 8
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 57 1:34'21.197 7.426 3 6
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 57 1:34'21.509 0.312 4 4
9 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 57 1:34'24.632 3.123 3 2
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 56 1 lap 3 1
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 56 1 lap 3
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 56 1 lap 3
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 56 1 lap 3
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 56 1 lap 3
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 56 1 lap 3
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 56 1 lap 3
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 56 1 lap 4
18 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 53 3
Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 2 1
France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 0
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 48 1'32.014 211.741
2 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 38 1'32.827 0.813 0.813 209.887
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 38 1'32.864 0.850 0.037 209.803
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 28 1'33.352 1.338 0.488 208.706
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 46 1'33.411 1.397 0.059 208.575
6 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 43 1'33.573 1.559 0.162 208.213
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 53 1'33.588 1.574 0.015 208.180
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 44 1'33.625 1.611 0.037 208.098
9 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 40 1'33.629 1.615 0.004 208.089
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 41 1'33.684 1.670 0.055 207.967
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 41 1'33.861 1.847 0.177 207.575
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 35 1'34.141 2.127 0.280 206.957
13 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 37 1'34.354 2.340 0.213 206.490
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 22 1'34.536 2.522 0.182 206.092
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 39 1'34.591 2.577 0.055 205.973
16 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 48 1'34.817 2.803 0.226 205.482
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 47 1'35.042 3.028 0.225 204.995
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 29 1'35.241 3.227 0.199 204.567
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix tyre history

Cla # Driver Chassis Engine 1 2 3 4 5
1 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes M 4 M 22 M 18 H 22
2 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda M 4 M 20 H 14 H 12 M 15
3 23 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda M 4 M 19 M 19 H 23
4 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault M 4 M 21 M 21 H 19
5 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault S 1 S 20 M 18 H 18
6 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda M 4 H 24 H 32
7 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault M 4 M 19 H 20 H 21
8 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes M 4 M 7 H 21 M 15 M 34
9 31 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault M 4 M 20 M 37 H 23
10 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari H 1 M 24 H 17 H 17
11 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda M 4 S 19 H 16 H 23
12 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes M 1 M 19 H 19 M 18
13 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari M 3 H 19 M 22 H 17
14 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes H 1 M 20 M 16 H 20
15 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 1 M 16 H 23 M 17
16 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 1 M 19 H 33 S 3
17 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari M 1 H 2 H 24 H 28 S 3
18 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes M 4 M 24 H 16 H 17
18 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes M 4 M 6
8 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari H 0
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix as it happened

