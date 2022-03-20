2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Listen to this article

Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position after the Ferrari driver defeated Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen in a thrilling qualifying.

Carlos Sainz will line up third in the other Ferrari, with Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez joining Sainz on the second row of the grid.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will take the start from fifth ahead of his former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who is now at Alfa Romeo.

Kevin Magnussen qualified an impressive seventh on his F1 comeback ahead of Alpine's Fernando.

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo are due to start from 13th and 18th on the grid respectively.

When is the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix will begin at 18:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Date : Sunday, March 20, 2022

: Sunday, March 20, 2022 Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 02:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 08:00 05:00 23:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 11:00 08:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 12:00 13:00 08:00 05:00 23:00 21:00 17:30 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 11:00 08:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Race 15:00 16:00 11:00 08:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30

How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPNEWS / ESPN3

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Bahrain Grand Prix - Starting grid: