Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Bahrain Grand Prix: All the winners since 2004

Bahrain Grand Prix: All the winners since 2004

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault

2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault
2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault

2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault
2007 Felipe Massa, Ferrari

2007 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari

2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
2009 Jenson Button, Brawn

2009 Jenson Button, Brawn
2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
2012 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2012 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
2019 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2019 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Mar 26, 2019, 7:05 PM

The Bahrain Grand Prix was first run in 2004 and has been a happy hunting ground for Ferrari in particular, with Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa and Michael Schumacher scoring race wins for the Scuderia. Here are all the winners from across the years…

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg, Michael Schumacher
Teams Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault F1 Team, Brawn GP
Author Charles Bradley

