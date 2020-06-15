Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
164 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Video: An onboard lap of Bahrain's 'oval' circuit

shares
comments
By:
Jun 15, 2020, 5:12 PM

The high-speed nature of the new Bahrain 'oval' track that is being considered for a Formula 1 race later this year can be revealed in this onboard virtual lap of the track.

With Bahrain potentially holding two races towards the end of the season, a plan has emerged for the second event to take place on its shorter 'Outer Circuit'.

The track layout, which features three long straights, has been labelled an 'almost oval' by F1's managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn.

As this on-board sim lap of the alternative layout shows, the track uses the first and final sectors of the current grand prix circuit, but cuts out the middle section of the Sakhir circuit. There is runs through two high speed turns before a tighter left-right flick.

Read Also:

The Bahrain track's CEO Sheikh Salman bin Isa al-Khalifa says the layout would offer something exciting for drivers and fans.

"It's a low downforce track," he said. "There's no way I'm going to compare it to Monza, but it's a track where you're going to run the cars on minimum downforce, so there will be slipstreaming. Hopefully we can have three DRS zones.

"You've still got Turn 1 and Turn 4, and usually the people who make mistakes in Turn 1 lose out on the run up to Turn 4. There are a few passing opportunities there.

"Out of Turn 4/5/6 would be flat out in an F1 car. And then really braking hard at a sharp angle and hitting that chicane and back out again. It's an area for mistakes to happen, but maybe not passing.

"And then you've got another straight to go into the last corner – an extra two or three hundred metres compared to the GP track. It's almost as long as the pit straight."

Next article
Cowell to step down as Mercedes F1 engine boss

Previous article

Cowell to step down as Mercedes F1 engine boss
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Esports

Virtual Le Mans 24h: Rebellion-Williams beats ByKolles to win

2
Formula 1

Portimao in "strong negotiations" with F1 over 2020 race

3
Formula 1

Bahrain "ready" for F1 plan to race on its 'almost oval'

4
NASCAR Cup

Mountain Dew to sponsor Cup driver Chase Elliott through 2020

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit 01:01
Formula 1
1h

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit? 02:53
Formula 1
1h

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit?

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner 21:17
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes 05:20
Formula 1

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: The official film 05:59
Formula 1

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: The official film

Latest news

Video: An onboard lap of Bahrain's 'oval' circuit
Formula 1

Video: An onboard lap of Bahrain's 'oval' circuit

Cowell to step down as Mercedes F1 engine boss
Formula 1

Cowell to step down as Mercedes F1 engine boss

Bahrain "ready" for F1 plan to race on its 'almost oval'
Formula 1

Bahrain "ready" for F1 plan to race on its 'almost oval'

Norris: Sim racers won't have big edge when racing starts
Formula 1

Norris: Sim racers won't have big edge when racing starts

China offered Formula 1 double-header for 2020
Formula 1

China offered Formula 1 double-header for 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.