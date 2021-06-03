Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 2021 technical images from Baku

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail 1 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull arrived in Baku with a new rear wing, which will undoubtedly go some way to countering the claims over how flexible its wing has been this season. The new design features a more aggressive spoon shaping on the mainplane and a very simple endplate design, devoid of the stepped rear cutout and louvered hanging strakes.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail 2 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The RB16B’s rear wing top flap doesn’t have a gurney flap installed and the trailing edge has been shaped in accordance with the spoon-shaping of the mainplane too.

Mercedes W12 diffuser detail 3 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The rear end of the Mercedes W12 is packed with detail, with the diffuser, rear brake duct winglets, lower T-Wing small cooling outlet and the hollowed out upright all visible in this shot.

Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail 4 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull has been toying with different options for the brake duct inlet over recent races with configuration of the spars in the upper section adjusted. For Baku, it has split it vertically and horizontally to drive air into the necessary channels.

Mercedes W12 brake duct detail 5 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Having made changes to suspension elements and brake ducts for Monaco, Mercedes returned to the usual configuration for Baku.

Ferrari SF21 end plate detail 6 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari has cut down a section of the front wing’s top flap’s trailing edge for Baku, in order to reduce downforce and drag (see the section just left of the adjuster).

Alpine A521 front wing flap detail 7 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Alpine has also cut down the trailing edge of the upper flap on the front wing, while also addressing the shape of the flap tips in order to reshape the Y250 vortex differently.

Alpine A521 detail 8 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited Hidden behind the alignment rig we can see some of the detail of the bargeboard cluster including the series of fins with a distinctive silver finish.

Ferrari SF21 detail 9 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited Another angle of the Ferrari front wing showing how the top flap has been trimmed down.

McLaren MCL35M detail 10 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited A shot of McLaren’s front brake assembly during the build phase which makes it easy to see the skeleton of the upright buried beneath all the carbonfibre pipework

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 11 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited The rear end of the AMR21 with the pipework wrapped around the caliper clearly visible. Also note the small yellow dots on the rear wing that the FIA will use to evaluate the rotation of the wings from onboard rear facing camera footage this weekend.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 12 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited Sergio Perez’s RB16B during the build shows some of the detail normally hidden away beneath the covers.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 13 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited A close-up view of the inboard suspension elements on the RB16B.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 14 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited The saddle cooler arrangement on the RB16B has been a staple of the Honda power unit arrangement since it returned to the sport.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 15 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the rear brake and suspension assembly without the drum gives an idea of where some of the air collected by the inlet is dispersed. Also note the flow through channel in the upright extension that was added toward the end of last season and has been modified further this season.

Mercedes W12 detail 16 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited A good shot of the equipment housed in the lower half of the left-hand sidepod of the Mercedes W12.

Mercedes W12 detail 17 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited A look at the equipment in the right-hand sidepod of the Mercedes W12.

Williams FW43B detail 18 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited The Williams FW43B with the engine cover bodywork off gives us a great view of the Mercedes power unit and its ancillaries.

Haas VF-21 detail 19 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited A great overview of the Haas VF-21’s front end, including the inboard suspension and the front brake assembly. Note that without the carbon pipework attached we can see the brake caliper ventilation.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail 20 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited The rear wing on the Alfa Romeo C41 doesn’t have a Gurney attached to the trailing edge of the upper flap, in order to reduce some drag that would ordinarily be created by it.

Mercedes W12 detail 21 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited A shot of the Mercedes W12 front brake assembly without the drum attached gives a good idea of where the airflow that’s collected by the inlet is sent, be it to cool components or to offer aerodynamic assistance.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail 22 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited The top hat drum arrangement on the Alfa Romeo C41 exposes the brake disc.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail 23 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited The rear brake assembly on the Alfa Romeo C41 without the drum attached gives us a clear picture of how the airflow is fed from the inlet to the brake caliper. Also note how Alfa has hung a small fin from the main brake winglet.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail 24 / 25 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the Alfa Romeo C41’s inboard front suspension, with the heave element dominating proceedings.