Ricciardo tops final morning of testing from Leclerc

The Renault driver went out late on with a set of fresh of the C5 tyres during a flurry of time-attack laps, and shot to the top of the times with the second-best time of testing of a 1m16.276s.

The track proved fairly busy when pitlane opened at 9am local time, with most heading out to begin some long runs.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz led the way after the opening hour with a 1m27.255s on C2s, before a switch to C3s not long into the second hour led to him firing in a 1m16.822s to go a second clear of the field.

AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat slashed his advantage to 0.536 seconds soon after, though Sainz would find a marginal gain to improve to a 1m16.820s.

Sainz was finally deposed by Racing Point's Sergio Perez on a C3 time attack as hour three began, taking over top spot with a 1m16.658s.