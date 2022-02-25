Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing Next / Albon: 2022 F1 cars require “finesse” when driven on limit
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing Top List

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images

Formula 1’s second day of testing at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya gave us another opportunity to take a look at the tech on display, with images from the pitlane and trackside captured by Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images
Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Listen to this article
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon at the wheel of the Alpine A522 which is outfitted with kiel probe rakes behind the front wheels to collect airflow data.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari also opted for the kiel probe rake behind the front tyres early on in the session.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

In this side view of the Alpine A522 note how flat the car is being run, a feature we’ll see up and down the grid from now on but one that seems at odds to what we’re used to from a visual perspective.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri also had kiel probe rakes mounted behind the front wheels as it looks to correlate the real-world behaviour of the airflow under these new regulations with their simulation tools.

Ferrari F1-75 side detail

Ferrari F1-75 side detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari appear to be leaving only the three forward-most cooling gills open on its sidepods while the temperatures are much lower in the morning session.

Ferrari F1-75 side detail

Ferrari F1-75 side detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look back from the front of the Ferrari F1-75’s sidepods, with their convex, hot tub-like upper surface.

Red Bull Racing RB18 side detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 side detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of the Red Bull RB18’s sidepods and floor, note the section in the middle of the floor which is raised and angled to alter the course of the airflow.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Williams mechanics adjust the front wing flap angle as Albon comes into the pit box. Also note the sensor mounted on the mainplane, just ahead of the nose tip.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A great shot of the Williams FW44 as Alex Albon exits the garage – note the upper portion of the sidepods inlet feeds directly out of an outlet on the sidepods rear shoulder. Meanwhile, there's a detached triangular-shaped floor scroll and the arc-ed floor section to be aware of too.

Steering wheel for the Alfa Romeo C42

Steering wheel for the Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The front of the Alfa Romeo C42 steering wheel, with the various buttons, switches and rotaries used to make changes to the power unit, communicate with the pitwall, etc.

The nose of the Aston Martin AMR22

The nose of the Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A closeup of the Aston Martin AMR22’s nose tip, which merges with the second element of the front wing. Also note the metal inlays on the leading edge of the wing upon which the stays are connected to it and then the mainplane ahead.

The rear wing of Alpine A522

The rear wing of Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A shot of the Alpine A522 rear end – note the interesting, bulb-like shape of the rear crash structure.

Mercedes W13 brake detail

Mercedes W13 brake detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look underneath the brake drum cover at the rear of the W13 reveals some of the design details used to keep things cool, including the brake disc and bell and the internal pipework routing.

Ferrari F1-75 front suspension detail

Ferrari F1-75 front suspension detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A shot of the Ferrari F1-75 with the vanity panel removed allows us to see some of the inboard suspension elements, including the heave damper.

Alpine A522 diffuser detail

Alpine A522 diffuser detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Flo-viz painted on the beam wing and diffuser of the Alpine A522, as the team looks to get visual confirmation of their behaviour.

Alpine A522 floor detail

Alpine A522 floor detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The upturned floor edge in the middle of the Alpine A522’s floor.

Mclaren MCL36 detail

Mclaren MCL36 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A peek under the covers of the McLaren MCL36 shows us how it has packaged the various radiators, coolers and electronics.

Mclaren MCL36 detail

Mclaren MCL36 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another shot of the MCL36, this time with the internal panelling around the power unit which is used to help improve the airflow's passage through the car.

Steering wheel for the Mercedes W13

Steering wheel for the Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The steering wheel of the Mercedes W13 with its various buttons, rotaries and switches which help to make chassis and power unit changes.

Mercedes W13 front detail

Mercedes W13 front detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Mercedes W13’s chassis bulkhead, the carbon skeleton frame on the front of it used to protect the elements housed inside, the front brake duct and deflector winglets without the wheel and tyre fitted and the aerodynamically shaped fairings that cover the front suspension and steering arms.

Mercedes W13 side detail

Mercedes W13 side detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Lewis Hamilton emerging from the garage with a kiel probe rake attached to the rear of the car.

McLaren MCL36 diffuser detail

McLaren MCL36 diffuser detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has kiel probe rakes front and rear, with the forwardmost assembly fitted behind the front wheels, while the rearward one is fitted right at the rear of the car to measure the performance of the diffuser in its outer edge, whilst also capturing the inboard tyre wake data.

Haas VF-22 rear detail

Haas VF-22 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The floor edge detail on the Haas VF-22 which features numerous up and down turned sections. Also note how far the detached shark fin section is raised above the louvred cooling outlet on the engine covers spine.

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Rear-end shot of the Ferrari F1-75 – note the rear wing pillars, which are not a swan-neck design like much of the rest of the grid. Also note the thickness difference in the upper and lower suspension element fairings.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL36 trundles down the pitlane with flo-viz painted on the central section of the front wing and the nose.

Williams FW44 rear detail

Williams FW44 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A peek inside the Williams FW44, as the covers have been taken off – note that the team has moved much more of their cooling to the cars centreline, which has resulted in a larger airbox intake but allowed them to dramatically reduce the size of their sidepods.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A rearward view of the Red Bull RB18 with flo-viz on the lower of the stacked beam wing elements.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A rearward shot of the Haas VF-22, noting the team’s cooling strategy, with the smaller centreline exit supplemented by the louvred outlet on the engine covers spine and the cooling gills on top of the sidepod.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Looking over the top of the Mercedes W13’s sidepods shows just how angled the outermost wing mirror stay is.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, leaves the garage

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, leaves the garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

That same mirror stay can be seen here on the shoulder of the Mercedes W13’s sidepods, along with the strakes protruding from the front edge of the underfloor tunnel and the wavy floor edge.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, leaves the garage

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, leaves the garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nice view of the Ferrari F1-75 from the ground looking up which enables us to see the snowplow/double splitter arrangement.

Aero paint on the rear wing of Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Aero paint on the rear wing of Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing and beam wing covered in flo-viz paint.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

More flo-viz on the Alfa Romeo C42, this time the front suspension and brake duct fence.

Haas VF-22 front suspension detail

Haas VF-22 front suspension detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Some of the inboard suspension details are revealed here on the Haas VF-22 as the vanity panel is not in place.

Mercedes W13 detail

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Giacomo Rauli

Mercedes trialled another cooling gill panel on the W13, having already tried a smaller panel ahead of this one in the afternoon session on the first day of the test.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing
Previous article

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing
Next article

Albon: 2022 F1 cars require “finesse” when driven on limit

Albon: 2022 F1 cars require “finesse” when driven on limit
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started

Barcelona F1 testing: 2022 technical images from Day 1 Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Barcelona F1 testing: 2022 technical images from Day 1

Latest news

Sochi promoter claims Russian F1 GP could still go ahead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sochi promoter claims Russian F1 GP could still go ahead

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

F1 calls off Russian Grand Prix following Ukraine invasion
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 calls off Russian Grand Prix following Ukraine invasion

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Russell tops red-flagged final morning
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Russell tops red-flagged final morning

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
19 h
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.