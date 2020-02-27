Formula 1
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Analysis

Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

shares
comments
Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Feb 27, 2020, 3:40 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you an update of the best technical images from the Barcelona pitlane on second day of the final Formula 1 test of 2020.

Click on the arrows to cycle through the images below...

Slider
List

Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing

Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing
1/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close look at the Alfa Romeo rear wing with its new, extremely large swan neck-style support pillars.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 front wing
2/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has been checking the flex of its front wing is within tolerances. It uses a camera mounted on the nosecone, looking across at three chequered stickers on the endplate, which act as a reference point when it looks back through the footage.

Ferrari SF1000 front wing

Ferrari SF1000 front wing
3/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari conducting a similar test but with different equipment, as it places ride height sensors on the ends of the footplates and one in the centre of the wing.

McLaren MCL35 brake

McLaren MCL35 brake
4/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL35’s front brake drum design differs slightly from last season, with more curvature and space allowed for the crossover section.

Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing

Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing
5/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another view of the C39’s tall rear wing pillars which you’ll note make it more accessible for the airflow on the underside of the wing, owing to the fact they’re not connected to it.

Ferrari SF1000 fronst suspension

Ferrari SF1000 fronst suspension
6/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of Ferrari’s front suspension and more specifically its heave damper. Note its use of a classic spring within.

Ferrari SF1000 floor

Ferrari SF1000 floor
7/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The floor area just ahead of the rear tyre on the Ferrari SF1000 is of particular note, as it has created a raised section that meets with the vertical floor strake. These changes are important when considering the aerodynamic turbulence created by the rear tyre, especially as it deforms and the impact that has on the diffuser. Therefore, these slots in the floor, flaps and vanes on top of it help to manipulate that turbulence, improving diffuser consistency.

Red Bull Racing RB16, front

Red Bull Racing RB16, front
8/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull mechanics work on the RB16 affording us a view of its front suspension and bulkhead design. Also note the kiel probes mounted in the airbox to collect data as the car circulates.

Bodywork detail on Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Bodywork detail on Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
9/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the two apertures in the side of the nose cape on the Renault RS20.

Rear wing detail of a Haas VF-20

Rear wing detail of a Haas VF-20
10/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A shot of the Haas VF20 rear wing and T-wing, showing the detail of its design. Note the two slot gap separators on its wing that lead to the two V grooves on the top flap’s trailing edge.

Wheel and brake duct detail of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari SF1000

Wheel and brake duct detail of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari SF1000
11/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the SF1000’s front brake duct, designed in order to carry as much airflow as possible across the face of the brake drum.

The engine in Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

The engine in Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
12/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Under the covers: A look at some of the inner components of the Ferrari power unit.

The exhaust in Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

The exhaust in Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
13/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In focus: A similar shot but this time we look at the exhaust solution, with Ferrari preferring to use a single wastegate pipe.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Alfa Romeo Racing C39
14/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A look at some of the components packed into the bulkhead of the Alfa Romeo C39, as the team makes some adjustments.

Mercedes F1 W11

Mercedes F1 W11
15/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A nice shot of the Mercedes W11’s rear end packaging, note the strakes hung from the side of the rear wing endplate, the forwardmost of which seems to be inspired by the design introduced by Haas last season.

Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri AT01 steering wheel

Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri AT01 steering wheel
16/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A look at the back of Pierre Gasly’s steering wheel and the options he prefers for his paddle shifters.

AlphaTauri AT01

AlphaTauri AT01
17/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A kiel probe rake mounted at the rear of the Alpha Tauri AT01 as the team investigates how the wake and turbulence created by the rear tyres impacts the aerodynamic surfaces around it.

Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari SF1000
18/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

An overview of the Ferrari’s SF1000’s front end, noting the design of the heave damper and the forward positioning of their steering assembly.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
19/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up view of the Williams FW43’s rear end packaging, including the diffuser, which you’ll note has a metal insert in the uppermost Gurney-like extension to help reduce any flexing that could occur.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Renault F1 Team R.S.20
20/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

We’re getting up close and personal with the Renault RS20’s bargeboards here, noting how we have an array of different surfaces, heights and geometries making up the overall bargeboard design.

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear
21/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull monitor diffuser flexure with chequered stickers on the surfaces monitored by a camera mounted on the underside of the crash structure.

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
22/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As part of a new update package that the team is running today, the cape now features this hedgehog fin to help better guide the airflow rearwards.

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing
23/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team has mounted kiel probe rakes behind the front tyres as it evaluates the impact that the new front wing design has had on the airflow pattern.

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
24/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull also has an extensive update to the sidepod deflectors and bargeboards as it looks to improve flow around the car’s midriff.

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
25/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another view of those changes to the aerodynamic surfaces ahead and around the sidepods.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 brake and front suspension

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 brake and front suspension
26/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Photos are taken by the Mercedes mechanics as they collect information from the flo-viz paint that was applied to the front brake assembly.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 brake and front suspension

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 brake and front suspension
27/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This process was also undertaken on the right-hand side of the car, where we can note that a new outlet is also present in the face of the brake drum crossover.

