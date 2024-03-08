Bearman replaces Sainz at Ferrari for Saudi Arabian GP after appendicitis diagnosis

Sainz reported feeling unwell earlier in the week, which made him sit out his media commitments on Wednesday.

He took part in Thursday's two free practice sessions, setting the seventh-fastest time in the latter, but still reported he couldn't push to the limit in the car after a "tough" 24 hours.

It has now emerged that the Spaniard is struck by appendicitis, which rules him out for the remainder of the Jeddah weekend.

Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery," Ferrari said.

"As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship. The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery."

Update: Ferrari announced in the afternoon that Sainz was already out of surgery.

"Carlos is out of surgery. Everything went well and he is now resting at the hospital. We send him our full support for a quick recovery."

Speaking on Thursday night, Sainz said: "I've had a very rough last 24 hours if I'm honest. "I'm happy to manage to do this Thursday and complete the run plan, but it's for sure been one of my toughest days in a Formula 1 car in such a demanding high G-force [circuit]. I need some rest now." His replacement Bearman is the nominated standby driver this weekend, having already been active in Jeddah in Formula 2. He will compete utilising #38 on his Ferrari. On Thursday the 18-year-old Briton secured pole for Prema after edging out Kush Maini. As part of Ferrari's young driver academy Bearman has already conducted private testing for the Scuderia and made two impressive cameos for customer team Haas in FP1 for last year's Mexican and Abu Dhabi grands prix. "I know I'd be ready to go, I know I have what it takes," Bearman said in Abu Dhabi at the prospect of being called up. "Of course, preparation will be important. First of all, I have to do a good enough job to make that step one. But I have no doubt that if I get a call-up, I'm ready to go."