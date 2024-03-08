Bearman replaces Sainz at Ferrari for Saudi Arabian GP after appendicitis diagnosis
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to appendicitis, with Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman set for his Formula 1 debut as his replacement.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Shameem Fahath
Oliver Bearman, Reserve Driver, Ferrari and Haas F1 Team, chats with Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Speaking on Thursday night, Sainz said: "I've had a very rough last 24 hours if I'm honest.
"I'm happy to manage to do this Thursday and complete the run plan, but it's for sure been one of my toughest days in a Formula 1 car in such a demanding high G-force [circuit]. I need some rest now."
His replacement Bearman is the nominated standby driver this weekend, having already been active in Jeddah in Formula 2. He will compete utilising #38 on his Ferrari.
On Thursday the 18-year-old Briton secured pole for Prema after edging out Kush Maini.
As part of Ferrari's young driver academy Bearman has already conducted private testing for the Scuderia and made two impressive cameos for customer team Haas in FP1 for last year's Mexican and Abu Dhabi grands prix.
"I know I'd be ready to go, I know I have what it takes," Bearman said in Abu Dhabi at the prospect of being called up.
"Of course, preparation will be important. First of all, I have to do a good enough job to make that step one. But I have no doubt that if I get a call-up, I'm ready to go."
As part of F2's sporting regulations, drivers cannot compete in both F1 and F2 on the same grand prix weekend. Prema has therefore decided to withdraw Bearman's pole-winning car.
"While we are sad to withdraw the #3 car that was starting from pole at Jeddah, we are delighted to see Ollie make his F1 debut," Prema stated.
Sainz is the second driver in two years to get struck by appendicitis, with Williams driver Alex Albon ruled out of 2022's Italian Grand Prix with a similar issue.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
D’Ambrosio set to leave Mercedes and join Hamilton at Ferrari
Bearman: Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur told me "don't be a hero"
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Latest news
IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"
Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin snatches pole, Marquez sixth for Ducati debut
Prime
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments