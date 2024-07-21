If you’re planning to enjoy a drink while watching Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, you could try scrounge up a Hungarian national spirit, like Pálinka (a high-octane, fruit-based brandy that clocks in at up to an intense 86% alcohol by volume) or Unicum (an herbaceous, bitter digestif, similar to an Italian amaro). But if you're not interested in tracking down international liquors, how about a beer-based cocktail?

Hungary drinks a lot of beer, so you're still on-theme for the race. And you can leave getting wrecked to the poor drivers navigating the Hungaroring's bumpy, narrow course.

But the real benefit of a beer cocktail is that it's light and refreshing—as good for Americans just waking up in the morning as it is Europeans enjoying a relaxing Sunday afternoon—as well as easy to make without a drive to the specialty food market. It'll take you about 1 lap of the Hungaroring (the lap record is 1:16, set by Lewis Hamilton in 2020) to get yours ready. Here are three beer cocktails that fit that bill.

The Michelada

This spicy, savory beer-based riff on the Bloody Mary originated in northern Mexico. The phrase “mi chela helada,” translates to “my cold beer,” and the backbone of the beverage is a lager, hot sauce, and lime. Dial up the spice level with a chili powder, Tajín seasoning (a Mexican staple you can find in almost any North American grocery store or on Amazon), or extra hot sauce. Here’s how to make a Michelada.

Ingredients:

1 ounce fresh lime juice

½ ounce of hot sauce

¼ ounce Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon Tajín seasoning (Chili powder is a solid substitute)

12 ounces Mexican pale lager

Kosher salt

Mix the tomato juice, lime juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Tajín seasoning into your pint glass or Solo cup. Toss in a small pinch of salt, too. Fill the glass halfway with ice, then pour in the beer. Add a lime wedge on the rim for garnish if you’re inclined.

The Beer-mosa

The name explains it all: beer and orange juice. We understand if that's a brow-furrowing combo—but have some trust. So long as you’re using a bright and crisp light lager (in other words, a beer version of a Prosecco), you’ll be happy. Which is to say: this isn't the right place for an intense IPA, a sour, or an ale, because they won’t play nicely with the orange juice. Here’s how to make a Beermosa.

Ingredients:

12 ounces of light lager

4 ounces of orange juice (fresh squeezed tastes better, but any type works)

Instructions:

Pour the beer into a large, chilled glass, then top with the orange juice. Float a slice of orange, if you wish.

The Spaghett

Maybe you’ve seen this brightly-colored beverage while scrolling on social media. It’s having a moment, and for good reason: the Spaghett is a brain-dead and delicious twist on an Aperol Spritz. Besides the basic ingredient list, there's only one other requirement: you'll want your beer in a bottle. Here’s how to make a Spaghett.

Ingredients:

12 ounces of any light beer in a bottle

1.5 ounces of Aperol (sweeter) or Campari (more tart)

½ ounce fresh squeezed lemon juice (optional)

Instructions: