1 This is tracking: With information stored on your device ( for example cookies ), we and our partners can personalize advertisements and content based on your usage profile and / or measure the performance of advertisements and content. From this data, we derive knowledge about usage behavior and preferences in order to optimize content and advertisements.

Save and / or retrieve information on a device

Measure ad performance

Ensure security, prevent fraud and correct errors

Choosing simple ads

Measure content performance

Provide advertisements or content technically

Create a personalized ad profile

Use market research to gain insights about target groups

Merge with offline data sources

Select personalized ads

Develop and improve products

Link different devices

Create a personalized content profile

Use accurate location data

Receive and use automatically sent device properties for identification

Select personalized content

Actively query device properties for identification