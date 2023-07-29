Subscribe
Previous / A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1 Next / How Leclerc went from Spain Q1 exit to Spa pole in similar condition
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint race on Saturday at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

The grid for the Belgian GP sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying shootout on Saturday morning.

What time does the Sprint race for the Belgian Grand Prix start?

Update: The Sprint for the Belgian GP will start at 5:35pm local time after multiple delays.

The race will run to a distance of 15 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Updated start time: 15:35 GMT / 16:35 BST / 17:35 CEST / 17:35 SAT / 18:35 EAT / 11:35 ET / 08:35 PT / 01:35 AEST (Sunday) / 00:35 JST (Sunday) / 21:05 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00
Qualifying

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30
Sprint Q

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Sprint

15:05

16:05

17:05

11:05

08:05

 01:05¹

00:05¹

20:35

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Belgian GP Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spa-Francorchamps throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday. 

shares
comments

Related video

A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1

How Leclerc went from Spain Q1 exit to Spa pole in similar condition
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Belgian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Belgian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel F1 Belgian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Belgian GP

2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen

Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen

SUPC Supercars
Eastern Creek

Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen

Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win

Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Richmond

Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win

2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set

2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Richmond

2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set 2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set

Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

NAS NASCAR Cup

Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe