Belgian GP: F1 technical developments revealed at Spa
Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments on display at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, courtesy of Motorsport Images.
Mercedes F1 W11 bargeboard detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes F1 W11 floor detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35 bargeboard detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35 with a 2021 spec floor
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39 rear wing detail
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Haas VF-20 rear wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35 deflectors detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
