See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Topic

Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Analysis

Belgian GP: F1 technical developments revealed at Spa

shares
comments
By:

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments on display at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, courtesy of Motorsport Images.

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…

Mercedes F1 W11 bargeboard detail

Mercedes F1 W11 bargeboard detail
1/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has a raft of new parts available for the Belgian GP but here’s a look at the bargeboard and deflector region, both of which have seen substantial optimisation by the team.

Mercedes F1 W11 floor detail

Mercedes F1 W11 floor detail
2/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

We noted the three additional fins on the floor of the Mercedes W11 ahead of the rear tyres in our gallery yesterday but the wider-angle shots from today have revealed another three fins have been added midway along the floor too.

McLaren MCL35 bargeboard detail

McLaren MCL35 bargeboard detail
3/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has added another weapon to its growing arsenal in Belgium, with a revised set of sidepod deflectors installed on the MCL35, having already made numerous revisions to other areas of the car in recent races. The main deflector panels remain largely unchanged but a row of three flaps have been added beneath the main assembly to help tidy up flow in that region.

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35 with a 2021 spec floor

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35 with a 2021 spec floor
4/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren has designed and manufactured a 2021-specification floor to test at the Belgian GP in order to collect some real world data on the lower level of downforce that the configuration is expected to yield.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
5/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The spoon-shaped rear wing fitted to Max Verstappen’s RB16 to lower downforce and drag around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Also note the vertical cooling inlets beside the cockpit/halo are in use again this weekend.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
6/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ferrari has a very low downforce rear wing package this weekend, as it looks to take as much drag off the car as possible. Leclerc running with the newer front wing specification at this point too.

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
7/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

A new lower downforce rear wing for Renault this weekend as it looks to shed some of the drag for the long straights in sector 1.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
8/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo is looking to do a similar thing but trying to achieve this with a spoon-shaped wing which has a much deeper central section to retain more of that downforce.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39 rear wing detail

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39 rear wing detail
9/18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alfa briefly had an even lower downforce rear wing bolted onto the rear of Kimi Raikkonen’s C39 during FP1, with the team likely looking to make sure it’s working as anticipated ahead of the Italian GP, whilst also seeing if they could get the balance needed through sector 2 to use it this weekend.

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
10/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Kiel probe arrays mounted in behind the front wheels on Alex Albon’s RB16 help Red Bull to collect airflow data about the car, especially the turbulence created by the front wheels.

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
11/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Another low downforce rear wing, this time on the Racing Point RP20, with the team also spraying flo-viz paint on the rear of the assembly to get visual confirmation that the airflow is acting as predicted beforehand. Also note the larger pods on the side of the airbox which enclose thermal imaging cameras that are used to monitor all four tyres and build a better picture of how the tyres are heated throughout the course of a lap and stint.

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
12/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Haas has a new lower downforce rear wing for the Belgian GP too, with much shallower mainplane and top flap, with the latter having a bow-tie shape to the trailing edge, as the surface gently curves into the two Vs at the slot gap separators.

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
13/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The low downforce rear wing favoured by McLaren this weekend has a shallower mainplane and top flap. Also note, similarly to Racing Point, McLaren also use additional thermal imaging cameras during Free Practice to capture tyre temperature data.

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
14/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The low downforce rear wing on the AlphaTauri not only features shallow wing elements but also note how the upper flap has been cut into a V in the centre and at the outer ends, reducing the drag created.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
15/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Williams with a lower downforce rear wing, which albeit not as trimmed out as some rivals is quite different from their usual configuration. Note also how it’s painted flo-viz on the rear of the wing to get visual confirmation that the airflow is doing as anticipated.

Haas VF-20 rear wing detail

Haas VF-20 rear wing detail
16/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great shot of the Haas VF20’s rear end, showing the diffuser, the rear wing endplate design that is now also a feature of the RB16, and the lower downforce rear wing for the Belgian GP.

McLaren MCL35 deflectors detail

McLaren MCL35 deflectors detail
17/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Another shot of the new deflector panel on the McLaren MCL35, this time with flo-viz paint on it.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
18/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Close up of the Ferrari SF1000 as Charles Leclerc rounds turn 1, note how little downforce the team has dialled in with its rear wing, as both elements are both nearly laid flat.

