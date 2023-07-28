Subscribe
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Belgian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Belgian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Alpine A523 front wing detail
Alpine A523 nose and front wing detail

Alpine A523 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine has two different front wing configurations at its disposal in Belgium, the one with the wavy trailing edge first seen in Hungary (bottom) and their lower downforce variant (top).

AlphaTauri AT04 rear detail

AlphaTauri AT04 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

AlphaTauri's rear wing offering for the Belgian Grand Prix has a shallow spoon-shaped mainplane and a reverse arched trailing edge of the upper flap and tip section.

Alpine A523 front wing detail

Alpine A523 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A closer look at the newer specification front wing for the Alpine A523, with its wavy rear upper flap.

Alpine A523 brake drum detail

Alpine A523 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A look at the rear brake duct inlet on the Alpine A523, which is in the jam between the end fence and drum.

Alpine A523 nose detail

Alpine A523 nose detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the lower downforce front wing option available to Alpine, which features a large cutout in the upper flap's trailing edge.

Ferrari SF-23 detail

Ferrari SF-23 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari has a front wing available with a suitably trimmed upper flap to help balance its car front-to-rear considering its choice of rear wing.

Ferrari SF-23 detail

Ferrari SF-23 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the winglet-like slot gap separator brackets housed between the two upper flaps on the Ferrari SF-23.

Ferrari SF-23 rear detail

Ferrari SF-23 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari's lower downforce rear wing offering has a gradual V groove in the central portion of the upper flap's trailing edge, which is also fitted with a Gurney flap. Also note, Ferrari has adopted the unorthodox wingtip joint that we've seen several other teams adopt as of late.

Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail

Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the outer front wing and endplate juncture, with a single horseshoe winglet mounted in the lower rear corner of the endplate, whilst all of the flaps have a small cutout in the trailing edge of this section to accommodate the leading edge of the next element.

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A peek inside the Red Bull RB19's sidepods, with the ducting and position and specification of the radiators all updated as part of its upgrade package at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren MCL60 detail

McLaren MCL60 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Comparatively, a look inside the McLaren MCL60's sidepod, with the ducting and radiator layout on show.

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 rear detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo's rear wing layout includes the most extreme triangular cutout across the tip section we've seen any team employ so far.

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 brake drum detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Alfa Romeo C43's internal brake disc fairing and the snorkel ducting that feeds cool air to the caliper but doesn't have the traversal section connected in this image.

Aston Martin AMR23 brake drum detail

Aston Martin AMR23 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A row of fins is attached to the inner drum of the AMR23's rear brake assembly and help to distribute the airflow as it moves in the void between this drum and the outer one.

Aston Martin AMR23 brake drum detail

Aston Martin AMR23 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the AMR23's front brake drum arrangement shows how much of the inlet resides in the jam between the end fence and the drum and will collect air moving between the tyre's sidewall and the fence.

Haas VF-23 rear detail

Haas VF-23 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Haas has taken a cost-effective approach to reducing drag on the VF-23 this weekend, as it has taken a significant chunk out of the trailing edge of the rear wing's upper flap.

McLaren MCL60 front wing detail

McLaren MCL60 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the MCL60's front wing, with the semi-detached upswept flap tips a notable feature of their latest design.

Aston Martin AMR23 detail

Aston Martin AMR23 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

An unusual view of the Aston Martin AMR23's rear wing assembly, with the lower beam wing element attached to a cover that resides on top of the crash structure.

Red Bull Racing RB19 brake drum detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Red Bull RB19's front brake assembly without the outer drum fixed in place reveals the brake disc fairing and the small tube-like fins on the caliper to help reduce weight and increase cooling.

Red Bull Racing RB19 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 rear wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

An overview of the RB19's rear end, including its rear wing selection, which appears to be on the higher downforce end of the spectrum relative to some of their rivals, whilst we're also able to see some of the inboard suspension elements, owing to the removal of the engine cover bodywork.

Alpine A523 detail

Alpine A523 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the pivoted tea tray section before it's connected to the underside of the chassis on the Alpine A523.

McLaren MCL60 floor detail

McLaren MCL60 floor detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A look at the floor and fence arrangement on the McLaren MCL60 before it is attached to the underside of the chassis.

Williams FW45 rear detail

Williams FW45 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A low-downforce rear wing option for Williams, with a shallow spoon-shaped design and trimmed wingtip section.

