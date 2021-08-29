Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts the race from pole position ahead of Williams driver George Russell, who starred in Saturday's qualifying to claim a spot on the front row.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton will line up third in the lead Mercedes, with McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo joining him on the second row.

Ricciardo's teammate Lando Norris suffered a huge shunt in the final part of qualifying and is due to start 14th, with McLaren electing to change the gearbox on his car.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas qualified eighth but will drop to 13th on the grid thanks to a five-place penalty carried over from the Hungaroring round.

When is the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT) at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit.

Date : Sunday, August 29, 2021

: Sunday, August 29, 2021 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Belgian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid: