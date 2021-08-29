Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

The Spa-Francorchamps plays host to the 12th round of the 2021 Formula 1 season this Sunday. Find out how and when you can watch the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts the race from pole position ahead of Williams driver George Russell, who starred in Saturday's qualifying to claim a spot on the front row.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton will line up third in the lead Mercedes, with McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo joining him on the second row.

Ricciardo's teammate Lando Norris suffered a huge shunt in the final part of qualifying and is due to start 14th, with McLaren electing to change the gearbox on his car.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas qualified eighth but will drop to 13th on the grid thanks to a five-place penalty carried over from the Hungaroring round.

When is the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT) at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, August 29, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Belgian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'59.765
2 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 2'00.086 0.321
3 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 2'00.099 0.334
4 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 2'00.864 1.099
5 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 2'00.935 1.170
6 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 2'01.164 1.399
7 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 2'02.112 2.347
8 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 2'03.513 3.748
9 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren
10 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'57.721
11 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'58.056
12 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'58.137
13 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 2'02.502 2.737
14 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'58.205
15 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 2'02.306 2.541
16 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 2'02.413 2.648
17 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 2'03.973 4.208
18 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 2'04.452 4.687
19 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 2'04.939 5.174
20 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'58.231
View full results
